WPIAL boys and girls preseason soccer rankings
Monday, September 14, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Boys
Class AAAA
1. Canon-McMillan (12-3-1, 9-2-1)
2. North Allegheny (11-6-1, 8-5-1)
3. Fox Chapel (11-3-3, 9-2-3)
4. Seneca Valley (13-3-1, 12-2-1)
5. Norwin (15-2-1, 12-1-1)
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional (15-0-1, 11-0-1)
2. Belle Vernon (16-1-0, 11-1-0)
3. Plum (15-0-2, 13-0-1)
4. Trinity (13-4-0, 9-3-0)
5. South Fayette (14-3-0, 10-2-0)
Class AA
1. Deer Lakes (13-4-0, 13-1-0)
2. Quaker Valley (16-2-0, 12-0-0)
3. South Park (13-4-1, 11-1-0)
4. Shady Side Academy (12-2-1, 11-2-1)
5. Avonworth (14-3-0, 9-3-0)
Class A
1. Greensburg C.C. (11-3-1, 11-2-0)
2. Sewickley Academy (8-7-1, 7-4-1)
3. Winchester Thurston (13-1-0, 11-1-0)
4. Seton La Salle (8-6-3, 8-1-3)
5. Carlynton (15-2-0, 10-2-0)
Girls
Class AAAA
1. Norwin (16-1-0, 12-0-0)
2. Pine-Richland (9-6-0, 6-6-0)
3. Fox Chapel (9-7-1, 6-6-0)
4. Peters Township (16-1-1, 12-1-1)
5. North Allegheny (14-2-1, 12-0-0)
Class AAA
1. Mars (14-0-1, 14-0-0)
2. Plum (14-1-1, 11-1-0)
3. Belle Vernon (14-3-0, 12-0-0)
4. Oakland Catholic (12-4-1, 11-1-0)
5. West Allegheny (13-2-0, 11-1-0)
Class AA
1. Brownsville (9-6-0, 6-6-0)
2. Shady Side Academy (13-1-0, 9-1-0)
3. Burrell (16-0-0, 12-0-0)
4. Yough (14-1-1, 10-1-1)
5. Deer Lakes (13-3-1, 9-3-0)
Class A
1. Freedom (18-0-0, 14-0-0)
2. Greensburg C.C. (11-3-0, 9-1-0)
3. Bentworth (16-1-0, 12-0-0)
4. Bishop Canevin (12-2-1, 10-2-0)
5. Serra Catholic (9-7-0, 5-5-0)
Teams listed with last year’s overall and section records.
