WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings: Sept. 12, 2021
Sunday, September 12, 2021 | 6:54 PM
WPIAL soccer rankings
Girls
Class 4A
Rank Team Record Last rank
1. Peters Township (2-1-1) 1
2. North Allegheny (1-0) 2
3. Seneca Valley (3-0-1) 3
4. Butler (4-0) 5
5. Moon (2-0) 4
Class 3A
1. Mars (4-0-1) 1
2. Plum (3-0) 2
3. Montour (3-0) 5
4. Franklin Regional (2-1) 4
5. West Allegheny (1-2-1) 3
Class 2A
1. North Catholic (3-0) 1
2. Southmoreland (2-0-1) 3
3. South Park (1-0-2) 4
4. Shady Side Academy (0-1) 5
5. Beaver (3-0) NR
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0) 1
2. OLSH (1-0) 2
3. Steel Valley (0-0) 3
4. Freedom (0-1) 4
5. South Side (3-1) 5
Boys
Rank Team Record Last rank
1. Peters Township (4-0) 1
2. Seneca Valley (4-0) 2
3. Norwin (2-1) 3
4. Fox Chapel (4-0) 5
5. Butler (3-1) 4
Class 3A
1. West Allegheny (4-0) 1
2. Franklin Regional (2-1) 2
3. Moon (2-1) 4
4. Plum (2-2) 5
5. Belle Vernon (4-0) NR
Class 2A
1. Shady Side Academy (1-0) 1
2. Quaker Valley (3-0) 2
3. Deer Lakes (2-1) 3
4. Elizabeth Forward (1-0) 4
5. Charleroi (2-0) 5
Class A
1. Greensburg C.C. (1-1) 1
2. OLSH (3-0) 3
3. Seton LaSalle (2-1) 2
4. Winchester Thurston (2-0-1) 4
5. Eden Christian (4-0) NR
