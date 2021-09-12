TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings: Sept. 12, 2021

By:
Sunday, September 12, 2021 | 6:54 PM

WPIAL soccer rankings

Girls

Class 4A

Rank Team Record Last rank

1. Peters Township (2-1-1) 1

2. North Allegheny (1-0) 2

3. Seneca Valley (3-0-1) 3

4. Butler (4-0) 5

5. Moon (2-0) 4

Class 3A

1. Mars (4-0-1) 1

2. Plum (3-0) 2

3. Montour (3-0) 5

4. Franklin Regional (2-1) 4

5. West Allegheny (1-2-1) 3

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (3-0) 1

2. Southmoreland (2-0-1) 3

3. South Park (1-0-2) 4

4. Shady Side Academy (0-1) 5

5. Beaver (3-0) NR

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0) 1

2. OLSH (1-0) 2

3. Steel Valley (0-0) 3

4. Freedom (0-1) 4

5. South Side (3-1) 5

Boys

Rank Team Record Last rank

1. Peters Township (4-0) 1

2. Seneca Valley (4-0) 2

3. Norwin (2-1) 3

4. Fox Chapel (4-0) 5

5. Butler (3-1) 4

Class 3A

1. West Allegheny (4-0) 1

2. Franklin Regional (2-1) 2

3. Moon (2-1) 4

4. Plum (2-2) 5

5. Belle Vernon (4-0) NR

Class 2A

1. Shady Side Academy (1-0) 1

2. Quaker Valley (3-0) 2

3. Deer Lakes (2-1) 3

4. Elizabeth Forward (1-0) 4

5. Charleroi (2-0) 5

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C. (1-1) 1

2. OLSH (3-0) 3

3. Seton LaSalle (2-1) 2

4. Winchester Thurston (2-0-1) 4

5. Eden Christian (4-0) NR

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More High School Soccer Boys

Soccer standout Taylor gets Jeannette boys soccer to think big
Win in section opener boosts confidence for Penn Hills boys soccer
Sewickley Academy boys soccer aims to maintain winning standard under new coach
After untimely end to last season, Quaker Valley boys soccer driven to reign again
Fox Chapel boys soccer ready to add to championship history

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me