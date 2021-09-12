WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings: Sept. 12, 2021

Sunday, September 12, 2021 | 6:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Junior Olivia Cernuto (right) has helped the Southmoreland girls soccer team to a No. 2 ranking in Class 2A.

WPIAL soccer rankings

Girls

Class 4A

Rank Team Record Last rank

1. Peters Township (2-1-1) 1

2. North Allegheny (1-0) 2

3. Seneca Valley (3-0-1) 3

4. Butler (4-0) 5

5. Moon (2-0) 4

Class 3A

1. Mars (4-0-1) 1

2. Plum (3-0) 2

3. Montour (3-0) 5

4. Franklin Regional (2-1) 4

5. West Allegheny (1-2-1) 3

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (3-0) 1

2. Southmoreland (2-0-1) 3

3. South Park (1-0-2) 4

4. Shady Side Academy (0-1) 5

5. Beaver (3-0) NR

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0) 1

2. OLSH (1-0) 2

3. Steel Valley (0-0) 3

4. Freedom (0-1) 4

5. South Side (3-1) 5

Boys

Rank Team Record Last rank

1. Peters Township (4-0) 1

2. Seneca Valley (4-0) 2

3. Norwin (2-1) 3

4. Fox Chapel (4-0) 5

5. Butler (3-1) 4

Class 3A

1. West Allegheny (4-0) 1

2. Franklin Regional (2-1) 2

3. Moon (2-1) 4

4. Plum (2-2) 5

5. Belle Vernon (4-0) NR

Class 2A

1. Shady Side Academy (1-0) 1

2. Quaker Valley (3-0) 2

3. Deer Lakes (2-1) 3

4. Elizabeth Forward (1-0) 4

5. Charleroi (2-0) 5

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C. (1-1) 1

2. OLSH (3-0) 3

3. Seton LaSalle (2-1) 2

4. Winchester Thurston (2-0-1) 4

5. Eden Christian (4-0) NR

