WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinching scenarios as of Feb. 8, 2022
By:
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 12:15 AM
Less than a week remains in section play in the WPIAL boys basketball regular season.
This winter, the district returns to earning a ticket to ride on the Path to the Pete with no open tournament and the championships returning to the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, March 3-5.
Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.
Class 6A (11 of a possible 13 playoff teams have clinched)
North Hills Indians
Pine-Richland Rams
Butler Golden Tornado
North Allegheny Tigers
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Baldwin Highlanders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Central Catholic Vikings
Penn-Trafford Warriors
6A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 3, Norwin (3-6) and Hempfield (3-6) are tied for fourth place with one section game remaining. Norwin hosts Penn-Trafford on Friday while Hempfield is home to Greensburg Salem. If the Knights and Spartans both win or both lose, they will both qualify for the postseason.
Class 5A (13 of a possible 19 playoff teams have clinched)
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Albert Gallatin Colonials
West Mifflin Titans
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
New Castle Red Hurricane
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
Penn Hills Indians
Gateway Gators
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Highlands Golden Rams
Hampton Talbots
Shaler Titans
5A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 2, West Allegheny (4-5) has a half-game lead over Moon (3-5) for fourth place. If Moon loses at South Fayette on Wednesday, West Allegheny clinches. If Moon wins on Wednesday, then the Moon at West Allegheny game on Friday is a win-and-you’re-in game.
• In Section 3, Kiski Area (5-6), Woodland Hills (5-6) and Franklin Regional (5-6) are tied for third place with McKeesport (5-7) a half-game back. On Friday, Kiski Area is at Latrobe, Woodland Hills at Penn Hills and Franklin Regional hosts Gateway. If two of those three win, McKeesport is out. In a three-way tie between KA, WH and FR, Kiski Area is 3-1, Franklin Regional 2-2 and Woodland Hills 1-3. McKeesport wins tiebreaker against Kiski Area, split with Franklin Regional and loses tiebreaker to Woodland Hills. If Kiski Area, Woodland Hills and Franklin Regional all lose, all three plus McKeesport would qualify because they are all 3-3 in a four-way tiebreaker.
Class 4A (12 of a possible 15 playoff teams have clinched)
North Catholic Trojans
Burrell Buccaneers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Freeport Yellowjackets
Quaker Valley Quakers
Lincoln Park Leopards
Montour Spartans
Blackhawk Cougars
Central Valley Warriors
Belle Vernon Leopards
Uniontown Red Raiders
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
4A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 2, Beaver (4-8) needs to win at Montour on Wednesday and at home over Central Valley on Friday AND have Central Valley lose at Lincoln Park on Wednesday to qualify.
• In Section 3, Yough (4-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a win Wednesday over South Park. If they lose, then the Yough at Southmoreland (4-7) game Wednesday is win and you’re in. Southmoreland can qualify even if Yough beats South Park with a win over Yough on Friday.
Class 3A (16 of a possible 17 playoff teams have clinched)
Ellwood City Wolverines
Neshannock Lancers
Beaver Falls Tigers
Laurel Spartans
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Aliquippa Quips
Avonworth Antelopes
Summit Academy Knights
South Allegheny Gladiators
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Ligonier Valley Rams
Steel Valley Ironmen
Washington Little Prexies
Brownsville Falcons
Brentwood Spartans
Waynesburg Central
3A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 2, New Brighton (1-7) is in with wins at Summit Academy and at Freedom AND a Summit Academy loss to Aliquippa.
• In Section 3, East Allegheny is eliminated since they lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with Steel Valley.
Class 2A (16 of a possible 18 playoff teams have clinched)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Springdale Dynamos
Shenango Wildcats
South Side Rams
Carlynton Cougars
Fort Cherry Rangers
Sto-Rox Vikings
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Serra Catholic Eagles
Winchester Thurston Bears
Jeannette Jayhawks
Monessen Greyhounds
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
California Trojans
2A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 1, Sewickley Academy must beat OLSH twice and South Side and have South Side lose to Shenango to qualify.
• In Section 4, if California wins at Carmichaels on Wednesday, Bentworth is eliminated. If California loses on Wednesday, Bentworth can qualify with a win at home over California on Friday.
Class A (11 of a possible 15 playoff teams have clinched)
Union Scotties
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Rochester Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Geibel Catholic Gators
Mapletown Maples
West Greene Pioneers
Imani Christian Saints
Leechburg Blue Devils
The Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Class A playoff scenarios:
• In Section 1, Nazareth Prep can clinch with one more section win at Union or at Cornell. Western Beaver is home to Eden Christian on Thursday and Union on Friday and needs at least one win and two Nazareth Prep losses or two wins and one Nazareth Prep loss. Cornell needs to beat Rochester on Wednesday and Nazareth Prep on Friday and have Nazareth Prep lose to Union and Western Beaver lose at least one game to qualify.
• In Section 2, Propel Montour must beat Geibel Catholic and Bishop Canevin and have Mapletown lose to Geibel Catholic to qualify.
More Basketball• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 9, 2022: Shady Side Academy on verge on playoffs
• Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 8, 2022
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 8, 2022
• High school roundup for Feb. 8, 2022: Carney leads Butler into playoffs
• Mars stops Highlands comeback bid, secures section title