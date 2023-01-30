WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings through Jan. 29, 2023

Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Tanner Donati scores against Upper St. Clair on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

The 2022-23 WPIAL boys basketball playoff field is starting to take shape with two weeks left in the regular season.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs starting Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Jan. 29:

Class 6A: (2 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Class 5A: (4 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Penn Hills Indians

North Hills Indians

Class 4A: (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Hampton Talbots

Lincoln Park Leopards

North Catholic Trojans

Beaver Bobcats

Uniontown Red Raiders

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Class 3A: (10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Mohawk Warriors

Neshannock Lancers

Beaver Falls Tigers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Steel Valley Ironmen

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Washington Little Prexies

Class 2A: (6 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Aliquippa Quips

Shenango Wildcats

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Serra Catholic Eagles

Fort Cherry Rangers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Class A: (4 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot)

Union Scotties

Monessen Greyhounds

Geibel Catholic Gators

Imani Christian Saints