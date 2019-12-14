WPIAL boys basketball rankings for week of Dec. 15, 2019
Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Boys
Class 6A
1. Butler, 3-0, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 4-0, 2
3. Fox Chapel, 5-0, 3
4. Pine-Richland, 1-2, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 3-1, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Mars, 3-0, 1
2. Penn Hills, 2-1, 2
3. Shaler, 3-1, 4
4. Trinity, 3-1, NR
5. Laurel Highlands, 2-1, NR
Out: Chartiers Valley (1-2, 3), McKeesport (2-2, 5)
Class 4A
1. New Castle, 4-0, 1
2. Highlands, 3-0, 2
3. Uniontown, 3-0, 3
4. Central Valley, 0-0, 4
5. Quaker Valley, 3-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Park, 3-1, 1
2. North Catholic, 3-1, 2
3. Seton LaSalle, 3-1, 4
4. Beaver Falls, 3-1, 5
5. Washington, 2-0, NR
Out: Aliquippa (1-1, 3)
Class 2A
1. OLSH, 4-0, 1
2. Sto-Rox, 2-2, 2
3. Shenango, 3-2, 3
4. California, 3-2, 4
5. Winchester Thurston, 2-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Vincentian Academy, 1-0, 1
2. Cornell, 3-1, 2
3. Geibel Catholic, 4-0, 4
4. Nazareth Prep, 3-2, 3
5. Bishop Canevin, 2-2, 5
Out: none
Note: Records through Friday
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.