WPIAL boys basketball rankings for week of Dec. 15, 2019

By:

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 6:21 PM

Boys

Class 6A

1. Butler, 3-0, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 4-0, 2

3. Fox Chapel, 5-0, 3

4. Pine-Richland, 1-2, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 3-1, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Mars, 3-0, 1

2. Penn Hills, 2-1, 2

3. Shaler, 3-1, 4

4. Trinity, 3-1, NR

5. Laurel Highlands, 2-1, NR

Out: Chartiers Valley (1-2, 3), McKeesport (2-2, 5)

Class 4A

1. New Castle, 4-0, 1

2. Highlands, 3-0, 2

3. Uniontown, 3-0, 3

4. Central Valley, 0-0, 4

5. Quaker Valley, 3-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Park, 3-1, 1

2. North Catholic, 3-1, 2

3. Seton LaSalle, 3-1, 4

4. Beaver Falls, 3-1, 5

5. Washington, 2-0, NR

Out: Aliquippa (1-1, 3)

Class 2A

1. OLSH, 4-0, 1

2. Sto-Rox, 2-2, 2

3. Shenango, 3-2, 3

4. California, 3-2, 4

5. Winchester Thurston, 2-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Vincentian Academy, 1-0, 1

2. Cornell, 3-1, 2

3. Geibel Catholic, 4-0, 4

4. Nazareth Prep, 3-2, 3

5. Bishop Canevin, 2-2, 5

Out: none

Note: Records through Friday

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .