WPIAL boys basketball rankings for week of Dec. 18, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 8:05 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. New Castle, 4-0, 2
2. Central Catholic, 1-1, 1
3. Butler, 5-1, 5
4. Upper St. Clair, 2-2, 3
5. Mt. Lebanon, 2-2, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Penn Hills, 2-1, 1
2. North Hills, 4-1, 2
3. Mars, 5-0, 4
4. Chartiers Valley, 5-0, NR
5. Fox Chapel, 5-1, NR
Out: Gateway (3-2, 3), Woodland Hills (4-2, 5)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel Highlands, 4-0, 1
2. Lincoln Park, 4-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 3-1, 3
4. Highlands, 4-0, 4
5. Hampton, 4-1, NR
Out: Belle Vernon (1-4, 5)
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 6-0, 2
2. Shady Side Academy, 5-1, 1
3. Ellwood City, 7-1, 5
4. Sto-Rox, 2-1, NR
5. Neshannock, 3-1, NR
Out: Steel Valley (1-5, 3), Seton LaSalle (1-4, 4)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Aliquippa, 0-0, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 4-0, 3
3. Eden Christian, 3-1, NR
4. Fort Cherry, 3-2, 2
5. Jeannette, 5-1, NR
Out: Greensburg C.C. (2-3, 4), Leechburg (3-4, 5)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Imani Christian, 1-3, 1
2. Union, 2-0, 2
3. Carlynton, 4-2, 5
4. Monessen, 4-1, 4
5. Geibel Catholic, 1-2, 3
Out: none
