TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

WPIAL boys basketball rankings for week of Dec. 18, 2022

By:
Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 8:05 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. New Castle, 4-0, 2

2. Central Catholic, 1-1, 1

3. Butler, 5-1, 5

4. Upper St. Clair, 2-2, 3

5. Mt. Lebanon, 2-2, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Penn Hills, 2-1, 1

2. North Hills, 4-1, 2

3. Mars, 5-0, 4

4. Chartiers Valley, 5-0, NR

5. Fox Chapel, 5-1, NR

Out: Gateway (3-2, 3), Woodland Hills (4-2, 5)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 4-0, 1

2. Lincoln Park, 4-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 3-1, 3

4. Highlands, 4-0, 4

5. Hampton, 4-1, NR

Out: Belle Vernon (1-4, 5)

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 6-0, 2

2. Shady Side Academy, 5-1, 1

3. Ellwood City, 7-1, 5

4. Sto-Rox, 2-1, NR

5. Neshannock, 3-1, NR

Out: Steel Valley (1-5, 3), Seton LaSalle (1-4, 4)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Aliquippa, 0-0, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 4-0, 3

3. Eden Christian, 3-1, NR

4. Fort Cherry, 3-2, 2

5. Jeannette, 5-1, NR

Out: Greensburg C.C. (2-3, 4), Leechburg (3-4, 5)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Imani Christian, 1-3, 1

2. Union, 2-0, 2

3. Carlynton, 4-2, 5

4. Monessen, 4-1, 4

5. Geibel Catholic, 1-2, 3

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More Basketball

George Guido: Riverview builds momentum after early upset over Greensburg C.C.
WPIAL girls basketball rankings for week of Dec. 18, 2022
Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Derry’s Gabe Carbonara and Franklin Regional’s Sarah Penrod
Franklin Regional boys use diligent defense to get off to fast start
Norwin swim teams excited to dive back into home pool

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter