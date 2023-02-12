WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 12, 2023
Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 7:12 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. New Castle, 19-2, 1
2. Central Catholic, 13-8, 2
3. Upper St. Clair, 14-8, 4
4. Mt. Lebanon, 14-7, 5
5. Butler, 14-7, 3
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Peters Township, 18-3, 2
2. Penn Hills, 16-3, 1
3. North Hills, 17-5, 3
4. Gateway, 14-5, NR
5. Moon, 12-9, NR
Out: Bethel Park (12-7, 4), Mars (14-7, 5)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Lincoln Park, 21-1, 1
2. Hampton, 19-2, 2
3. Laurel Highlands, 19-2, 4
4. Uniontown, 18-3, 3
5. South Allegheny, 17-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Steel Valley, 12-9, 2
2. Mohawk, 19-2, 1
3. Neshannock, 15-5, NR
4. Shady Side Academy, 15-5, 4
5. Deer Lakes, 13-8, 3
Out: OLSH (16-5, 5)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Aliquippa, 16-6, 1
2. Fort Cherry, 20-2, 2
3. Bishop Canevin, 18-4, 4
4. Greensburg C.C., 15-5, 5
5. Eden Christian, 15-5, 3
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Imani Christian, 15-5, 1
2. Union, 19-2, 2
3. Carlynton, 15-6, 3
4. Neighborhood Academy, 17-4, 5
5. Geibel Catholic, 15-6, 5
Out: none
