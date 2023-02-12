TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 12, 2023

By:
Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 7:12 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. New Castle, 19-2, 1

2. Central Catholic, 13-8, 2

3. Upper St. Clair, 14-8, 4

4. Mt. Lebanon, 14-7, 5

5. Butler, 14-7, 3

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Peters Township, 18-3, 2

2. Penn Hills, 16-3, 1

3. North Hills, 17-5, 3

4. Gateway, 14-5, NR

5. Moon, 12-9, NR

Out: Bethel Park (12-7, 4), Mars (14-7, 5)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Lincoln Park, 21-1, 1

2. Hampton, 19-2, 2

3. Laurel Highlands, 19-2, 4

4. Uniontown, 18-3, 3

5. South Allegheny, 17-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Steel Valley, 12-9, 2

2. Mohawk, 19-2, 1

3. Neshannock, 15-5, NR

4. Shady Side Academy, 15-5, 4

5. Deer Lakes, 13-8, 3

Out: OLSH (16-5, 5)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Aliquippa, 16-6, 1

2. Fort Cherry, 20-2, 2

3. Bishop Canevin, 18-4, 4

4. Greensburg C.C., 15-5, 5

5. Eden Christian, 15-5, 3

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Imani Christian, 15-5, 1

2. Union, 19-2, 2

3. Carlynton, 15-6, 3

4. Neighborhood Academy, 17-4, 5

5. Geibel Catholic, 15-6, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

