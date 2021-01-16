WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 16, 2021
Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 7:53 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Upper St. Clair, 4-0, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-0, 3
3. North Allegheny, 3-1, 5
4. Hempfield, 2-1, NR
5. Butler, 2-1, 2
Out: Central Catholic (2-2, 4)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. New Castle, 3-0, 2
2. Chartiers Valley, 6-0, 3
3. Penn Hills, 2-1, 4
4. Laurel Highlands, 2-1, 5
5. Mars, 3-1, 1
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Lincoln Park, 2-2, 1
2. North Catholic, 4-1, 2
3. Montour, 2-1, 3
4. Quaker Valley, 2-1, 4
5. Belle Vernon, 1-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. South Allegheny, 1-0, 1
2. Aliquippa, 3-0, 3
3. Neshannock, 5-0, NR
4. Washington, 2-1, 4
5. Beaver Falls, 2-1, 2
Out: Ligonier Valley (0-0, 5)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 4-0, 1
2. Sto-Rox, 3-0, 4
3. Springdale, 3-1, 2
4. Sewickley Academy, 3-1, 5
5. Carlynton, 3-0, NR
Out: Jeannette (1-1, 3)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 1-2, 1
2. Eden Christian, 3-0, 3
3. Union, 3-0, 5
4. Imani Christian, 1-1, 2
5. Aquinas Academy, 3-0, NR
Out: Leechburg (0-1, 4)
Records through Friday’s games
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
