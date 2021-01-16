WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 16, 2021

Saturday, January 16, 2021 | 7:53 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Upper St. Clair, 4-0, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-0, 3

3. North Allegheny, 3-1, 5

4. Hempfield, 2-1, NR

5. Butler, 2-1, 2

Out: Central Catholic (2-2, 4)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. New Castle, 3-0, 2

2. Chartiers Valley, 6-0, 3

3. Penn Hills, 2-1, 4

4. Laurel Highlands, 2-1, 5

5. Mars, 3-1, 1

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Lincoln Park, 2-2, 1

2. North Catholic, 4-1, 2

3. Montour, 2-1, 3

4. Quaker Valley, 2-1, 4

5. Belle Vernon, 1-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. South Allegheny, 1-0, 1

2. Aliquippa, 3-0, 3

3. Neshannock, 5-0, NR

4. Washington, 2-1, 4

5. Beaver Falls, 2-1, 2

Out: Ligonier Valley (0-0, 5)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 4-0, 1

2. Sto-Rox, 3-0, 4

3. Springdale, 3-1, 2

4. Sewickley Academy, 3-1, 5

5. Carlynton, 3-0, NR

Out: Jeannette (1-1, 3)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 1-2, 1

2. Eden Christian, 3-0, 3

3. Union, 3-0, 5

4. Imani Christian, 1-1, 2

5. Aquinas Academy, 3-0, NR

Out: Leechburg (0-1, 4)

Records through Friday’s games

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

