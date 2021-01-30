WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 31, 2021

By:

Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 5:14 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Mark Pola and Springdale’s Ben Myford fight for a rebound Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2012 at Donald G. McGhee Fieldhouse.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Upper St. Clair, 8-1, 1

2. North Allegheny, 8-2, 2

3. Fox Chapel, 7-2, 3

4. Hempfield, 5-2, 5

5. Mt. Lebanon, 4-3, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. New Castle, 9-0, 1

2. Chartiers Valley, 10-1, 2

3. Highlands, 7-0, 3

4. Mars, 6-1, 4

5. Laurel Highlands, 4-3, NR

Out: Penn Hills (4-3, 5)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 9-2, 2

2. Lincoln Park, 4-4, 1

3. Montour, 6-2, 3

4. Quaker Valley, 3-1, 4

5. Belle Vernon, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. South Allegheny, 5-0, 1

2. Neshannock, 9-0, 2

3. Aliquippa, 5-2, 3

4. Avonworth, 7-0, 5

5. Brentwood, 7-1, NR

Out: Washington (5-3, 4)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 10-0, 1

2. Springdale, 8-3, 3

3. Carlynton, 7-1, 4

4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-1, 5

5. Jeannette, 6-2, NR

Out: Sto-Rox (4-3, 2)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 5-3, 1

2. Eden Christian, 7-1, 2

3. Union, 3-0, 3

4. Imani Christian, 4-1, 4

5. Leechburg, 2-2, NR

Out: Aquinas Academy (5-3, 5)

