WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 31, 2021
Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 5:14 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Upper St. Clair, 8-1, 1
2. North Allegheny, 8-2, 2
3. Fox Chapel, 7-2, 3
4. Hempfield, 5-2, 5
5. Mt. Lebanon, 4-3, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. New Castle, 9-0, 1
2. Chartiers Valley, 10-1, 2
3. Highlands, 7-0, 3
4. Mars, 6-1, 4
5. Laurel Highlands, 4-3, NR
Out: Penn Hills (4-3, 5)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 9-2, 2
2. Lincoln Park, 4-4, 1
3. Montour, 6-2, 3
4. Quaker Valley, 3-1, 4
5. Belle Vernon, 6-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. South Allegheny, 5-0, 1
2. Neshannock, 9-0, 2
3. Aliquippa, 5-2, 3
4. Avonworth, 7-0, 5
5. Brentwood, 7-1, NR
Out: Washington (5-3, 4)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 10-0, 1
2. Springdale, 8-3, 3
3. Carlynton, 7-1, 4
4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-1, 5
5. Jeannette, 6-2, NR
Out: Sto-Rox (4-3, 2)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 5-3, 1
2. Eden Christian, 7-1, 2
3. Union, 3-0, 3
4. Imani Christian, 4-1, 4
5. Leechburg, 2-2, NR
Out: Aquinas Academy (5-3, 5)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
