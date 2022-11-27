WPIAL boys earn All-America, all-region, all-state soccer accolades

By:

Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 2:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Beaux Lizewski controls the ball against Fox Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Jackson.

Beau Lizewski helped lead Seneca Valley (22-1-1) to a PIAA Class 4A championship and a runner-up finish in the WPIAL.

The standout senior midfielder is considered one of the best in the district. Make that state, region and country, too.

Lizewski was named a United Soccer Coaches Region II All-American, and was selected to the USC All-Regional II East Team.

In addition, he made the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State First Team.

Moon senior midfielder Ryan Kopay also made the Region II team and earned all-state honors. Kopay and the Tigers (21-1-1) won a WPIAL 3A title.

A number of other WPIAL players made the all-state list.

They are: Greensburg Central Catholic senior forward Carlo Denis, Deer Lakes senior forward Ryan Hanes, Plum senior forward Lucas Pittman, senior midfielder Anders Bordoy of Kiski Area, South Park junior midfielder Kaiden Fischer, Ambridge senior midfielder Will Gruca, senior midfielder Alex Hauskrecht of Winchester Thurston, Franklin Regional midfielder Colton Hudson, Allderdice senior midfielder Milo Larson, Seneca Valley senior midfielder Conner Oros, South Fayette senior defender Dan Gormley, and Fox Chapel senior defender Colin Westerberg.

Winchester Thurston’s Adam Brownold was named the PSCA Class A Coach of the Year.

Ron Wilcher of Mt. Lebanon received the PSCA Honor Award.

Players and coaches will be honored at the PSCA Honors and Awards Banquet Jan. 28 at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill.

Full All-America, All-Region list here.

Full all-state list here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Allderdice, Ambridge, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Kiski Area, Latrobe, Mars, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, South Fayette, South Park, Winchester Thurston