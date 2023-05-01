WPIAL boys, girls lacrosse playoff clinchings through April 30, 2023
By:
Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:32 PM
The WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse regular season is about to enter the final week of section play.
The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.
Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse playoffs.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:
Girls lacrosse
Class 3A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 1: Peters Township Indians
Section 1: Sewickley Academy Panthers
Section 2: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 2: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Section 2: North Hills Indians
Class 2A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Hampton Talbots
Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Section 2: Blackhawk Cougars
Section 2: Quaker Valley Quakers
Section 2: South Fayette Lions
Section 2: Chartiers Valley Colts
Boys lacrosse
Class 3A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Peters Township Indians
Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 2: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Section 2: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders
Class 2A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Section 1: South Fayette Lions
Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Section 2: Hampton Talbots
Section 2: Shaler Titans
Section 2: Indiana Little Indians
