WPIAL boys, girls lacrosse playoff clinchings through April 30, 2023

By:

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:32 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford senior Jackson Kerrigan (14) rushes past a Baldwin defender April 17, 2023 during a boys’ lacrosse match.

The WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse regular season is about to enter the final week of section play.

The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse playoffs.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:

Girls lacrosse

Class 3A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 1: Peters Township Indians

Section 1: Sewickley Academy Panthers

Section 2: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 2: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 2: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Section 2: North Hills Indians

Class 2A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 1: Hampton Talbots

Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 2: Blackhawk Cougars

Section 2: Quaker Valley Quakers

Section 2: South Fayette Lions

Section 2: Chartiers Valley Colts

Boys lacrosse

Class 3A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Peters Township Indians

Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 2: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Section 2: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders

Class 2A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Section 1: South Fayette Lions

Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 2: Hampton Talbots

Section 2: Shaler Titans

Section 2: Indiana Little Indians