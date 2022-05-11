WPIAL boys lacrosse playoff clinchings through May 10, 2022

Here are the latest WPIAL boys’ lacrosse standings and the final district playoff clinchings for the 2022 season.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

# — Clinched section championship

* — Clinched playoff berth

x — Eliminated from playoff chase

Class 3A

Section 1

#-Mt. Lebanon, 7-0

*-Peters Township, 7-1

*-Upper St. Clair, 6-2

*-Bethel Park, 5-3

*-Penn-Trafford, 4-4

*-Canon-McMillan, 2-6

x-Hempfield, 2-5

x-Latrobe, 1-7

x-Baldwin, 1-7

Section 2

#-North Allegheny, 7-0

*-Shady Side Academy, 7-1

*-Pine-Richland, 5-3

*-Seneca Valley, 4-3

*-Butler, 4-4

Central Catholic, 3-4

Fox Chapel, 3-5

x-Norwin, 1-6

x-Allderdice, 0-8

• If Central Catholic beats Seneca Valley on Wednesday, the Vikings clinch. If Central Catholic loses, they fall into a tie for sixth place and Fox Chapel would qualify bases on the Foxes’ head-to-head win over the Vikings.

Class 2A

Section 1

#-Quaker Valley, 8-0

*-Franklin Regional, 6-2

*-South Fayette, 6-2

*-Trinity, 6-2

*-Sewickley Academy, 3-5

Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-5

x-Chartiers Valley, 2-5

x-Gateway, 0-6

x-Winchester Thurston, 1-7

• If Greensburg Central Catholic beats Chartiers Valley on Wednesday, GCC and Sewickley Academy would clinch. If Chartiers Valley wins, CV and Sewickley Academy would clinch.

Section 2

#-Mars, 9-0

*-Indiana, 7-2

*-Hampton, 6-3

*-North Hills, 5-4

*-Moon, 5-4

*-Shaler, 5-4

x-North Catholic, 4-5

x-Freeport, 3-6

x-Plum, 0-8

x-Knoch, 0-8