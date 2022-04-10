WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 | 6:19 PM

Paul Studt

Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2022 season.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason.

Only section records are shown.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon, 2-0

Hempfield, 1-0

Peters Township, 1-0

Upper St. Clair, 1-0

Bethel Park, 1-1

Penn-Trafford, 1-1

Baldwin, 0-1

Canon-McMillan, 0-2

Latrobe, 0-2

Section 2

Central Catholic, 2-0

North Allegheny, 1-0

Seneca Valley, 1-0

Shady Side Academy, 1-0

Fox Chapel, 1-1

Allderdice, 0-1

Butler, 0-1

Pine-Richland, 0-1

Norwin, 0-2

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley, 1-0

Quaker Valley, 1-0

Trinity, 1-0

Franklin Regional, 1-1

South Fayette, 1-1

Sewickley Academy, 0-0

Gateway, 0-1

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-1

Winchester Thurston, 0-1

Section 2

Mars, 3-0

Shaler, 2-1

Moon, 1-0

Freeport, 1-1

Hampton, 1-1

Indiana, 1-1

North Catholic, 1-2

North Hills, 1-2

Knoch, 0-1

Plum, 0-2