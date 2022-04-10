WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 10, 2022
By:
Sunday, April 10, 2022 | 6:19 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2022 season.
The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason.
Only section records are shown.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon, 2-0
Hempfield, 1-0
Peters Township, 1-0
Upper St. Clair, 1-0
Bethel Park, 1-1
Penn-Trafford, 1-1
Baldwin, 0-1
Canon-McMillan, 0-2
Latrobe, 0-2
Section 2
Central Catholic, 2-0
North Allegheny, 1-0
Seneca Valley, 1-0
Shady Side Academy, 1-0
Fox Chapel, 1-1
Allderdice, 0-1
Butler, 0-1
Pine-Richland, 0-1
Norwin, 0-2
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley, 1-0
Quaker Valley, 1-0
Trinity, 1-0
Franklin Regional, 1-1
South Fayette, 1-1
Sewickley Academy, 0-0
Gateway, 0-1
Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-1
Winchester Thurston, 0-1
Section 2
Mars, 3-0
Shaler, 2-1
Moon, 1-0
Freeport, 1-1
Hampton, 1-1
Indiana, 1-1
North Catholic, 1-2
North Hills, 1-2
Knoch, 0-1
Plum, 0-2
More High School Lacrosse• WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 10, 2022
• New coach Hodowanec hopes to continue success with Pine-Richland girls lacrosse
• Hampton girls lacrosse looking for new scorers to step forward
• Hampton boys lacrosse team features new look
• Lacrosse officials demand pay increase in disruptive dispute with WPIAL schools