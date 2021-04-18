WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 18, 2021
Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 9:19 PM
Here are the WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 18.
The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship *-Clinched playoff berth x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon, 3-0
Upper St. Clair, 2-0
Bethel Park, 2-1
Canon-McMillan, 2-1
Latrobe, 1-1
Baldwin, 0-1
Hempfield, 0-2
Penn-Trafford, 0-2
Peters Township, 0-2
Section 2
Pine-Richland, 3-0
North Allegheny, 2-0
Shady Side Academy, 2-0
Seneca Valley, 2-1
Central Catholic, 1-2
Fox Chapel, 0-1
Norwin, 0-1
Butler, 0-2
Allderdice, 0-3
Class AA
Section 1
Sewickley Academy, 2-0
Chartiers Valley, 2-1
South Fayette, 2-1
Franklin Regional, 1-2
Gateway, 0-0
Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-0
Winchester Thurston, 0-0
Quaker Valley, 0-1
Trinity, 0-2
Section 2
Mars, 3-0
North Catholic, 2-0
North Hills, 2-1
Freeport, 1-1
Hampton, 1-1
Moon, 1-1
Shaler, 1-1
Indiana, 1-2
Knoch, 0-2
Plum, 0-3
