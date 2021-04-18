WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 18, 2021

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 9:19 PM

Here are the WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 18.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship *-Clinched playoff berth x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon, 3-0

Upper St. Clair, 2-0

Bethel Park, 2-1

Canon-McMillan, 2-1

Latrobe, 1-1

Baldwin, 0-1

Hempfield, 0-2

Penn-Trafford, 0-2

Peters Township, 0-2

Section 2

Pine-Richland, 3-0

North Allegheny, 2-0

Shady Side Academy, 2-0

Seneca Valley, 2-1

Central Catholic, 1-2

Fox Chapel, 0-1

Norwin, 0-1

Butler, 0-2

Allderdice, 0-3

Class AA

Section 1

Sewickley Academy, 2-0

Chartiers Valley, 2-1

South Fayette, 2-1

Franklin Regional, 1-2

Gateway, 0-0

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-0

Winchester Thurston, 0-0

Quaker Valley, 0-1

Trinity, 0-2

Section 2

Mars, 3-0

North Catholic, 2-0

North Hills, 2-1

Freeport, 1-1

Hampton, 1-1

Moon, 1-1

Shaler, 1-1

Indiana, 1-2

Knoch, 0-2

Plum, 0-3