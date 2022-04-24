WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 24, 2022
By:
Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 6:53 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2022 season through April 24.
The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason.
Class 3A
Section 1
Peters Township, 4-0
Mt. Lebanon, 3-0
Bethel Park, 3-2
Upper St. Clair, 2-1
Canon-McMillan, 2-2
Hempfield, 2-2
Penn-Trafford, 2-3
Latrobe, 0-4
Baldwin, 0-4
Section 2
North Allegheny, 4-0
Shady Side Academy, 4-0
Fox Chapel, 2-1
Central Catholic, 2-2
Pine-Richland, 1-2
Seneca Valley, 1-2
Allderdice, 0-2
Butler, 0-2
Norwin, 0-3
Class 2A
Section 1
Quaker Valley, 4-0
South Fayette, 4-1
Sewickley Academy, 3-1
Franklin Regional, 3-2
Trinity, 2-1
Chartiers Valley, 1-3
Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-2
Gateway, 0-4
Winchester Thurston, 0-4
Section 2
Mars, 6-0
Shaler, 4-2
Indiana, 3-2
Hampton, 3-3
North Hills, 3-3
Moon, 2-2
Freeport, 2-3
North Catholic, 2-3
Knoch, 0-4
Plum, 0-4
