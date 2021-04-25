WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 25, 2021
By:
Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 8:16 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2021 season through Sunday, April 25.
The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship *-Clinched playoff berth x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
Bethel Park, 4-1
Mt. Lebanon, 3-0
Upper St. Clair, 3-0
Canon-McMillan, 3-1
Baldwin, 1-2
Peters Township, 1-2
Latrobe, 1-3
Penn-Trafford, 1-4
Hempfield, 0-4
Section 2
Shady Side Academy, 4-0
Pine-Richland, 4-1
North Allegheny, 2-0
Norwin, 2-2
Seneca Valley, 2-2
Butler, 1-2
Central Catholic, 1-3
Fox Chapel, 1-3
Allderdice, 0-4
Class AA
Section 1
South Fayette, 4-1
Chartiers Valley, 3-1
Sewickley Academy, 2-1
Quaker Valley, 3-2
Franklin Regional, 2-2
Winchester Thurston, 2-3
Trinity, 1-2
Gateway, 0-2
Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-3
Section 2
Mars, 4-0
North Catholic, 3-0
Moon, 3-1
Shaler, 3-2
Indiana, 3-2
Hampton, 2-1
North Hills, 2-3
Freeport, 1-3
Plum, 0-4
Knoch, 0-5
More High School Lacrosse• WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 25, 2021
• Sewickley Academy boys lacrosse focusing on fundamentals to fuel strong start
• Plum girls lacrosse off to strong start, aims to win 1st playoff game in program history
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 23, 2021: Lacrosse academies do battle
• WPIAL girls lacrosse standings through April 18, 2021