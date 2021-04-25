WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through April 25, 2021

By:

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 8:16 PM

Metro Creative

Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2021 season through Sunday, April 25.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship *-Clinched playoff berth x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

Bethel Park, 4-1

Mt. Lebanon, 3-0

Upper St. Clair, 3-0

Canon-McMillan, 3-1

Baldwin, 1-2

Peters Township, 1-2

Latrobe, 1-3

Penn-Trafford, 1-4

Hempfield, 0-4

Section 2

Shady Side Academy, 4-0

Pine-Richland, 4-1

North Allegheny, 2-0

Norwin, 2-2

Seneca Valley, 2-2

Butler, 1-2

Central Catholic, 1-3

Fox Chapel, 1-3

Allderdice, 0-4

Class AA

Section 1

South Fayette, 4-1

Chartiers Valley, 3-1

Sewickley Academy, 2-1

Quaker Valley, 3-2

Franklin Regional, 2-2

Winchester Thurston, 2-3

Trinity, 1-2

Gateway, 0-2

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-3

Section 2

Mars, 4-0

North Catholic, 3-0

Moon, 3-1

Shaler, 3-2

Indiana, 3-2

Hampton, 2-1

North Hills, 2-3

Freeport, 1-3

Plum, 0-4

Knoch, 0-5