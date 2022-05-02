WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 | 9:39 PM

Metro Creative

Here are the WPIAL boys lacrosse standings and the district playoff clinchings for the season through May 1.

The top six teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

Only section records are shown.

*-Clinched playoff berth

x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class 3A

Section 1

*Mt. Lebanon, 6-0

*Peters Township, 5-1

*Upper St. Clair, 4-1

*Bethel Park, 4-2

Canon-McMillan, 2-4

Hempfield, 2-4

Penn-Trafford, 2-4

Baldwin, 1-5

Latrobe, 0-5

Section 2

*North Allegheny, 6-0

*Fox Chapel, 4-1

*Shady Side Academy, 4-1

*Pine-Richland, 4-2

Central Catholic, 2-2

Seneca Valley, 2-3

Allderdice, 1-4

Butler, 0-4

xNorwin, 0-6

Class 2A

Section 1

*Quaker Valley, 6-0

*South Fayette, 5-1

*Franklin Regional, 4-2

Trinity, 3-2

Sewickley Academy, 3-3

Chartiers Valley, 1-3

Greensburg Central Catholic, 1-2

Gateway, 0-5

Winchester Thurston, 0-5

Section 2

*Mars, 7-0

*Indiana, 5-2

*Shaler, 5-2

North Hills, 4-3

Hampton, 3-3

Moon, 3-3

Freeport, 3-4

North Catholic, 2-5

Knoch, 0-5

Plum, 0-5