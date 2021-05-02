WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 2, 2021

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 7:17 PM

Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2021 season, along with the teams that have clinched a playoff berth, through May 2.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

#-Clinched section championship; *-Clinched playoff berth; x-Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

Section 1

*-Mt. Lebanon, 5-0

*-Upper St. Clair, 5-0

*-Bethel Park, 5-1

*-Canon-McMillan, 4-2

Peters Township, 2-3

Latrobe, 2-4

Baldwin, 1-4

Penn-Trafford, 1-5

Hempfield, 0-6

Section 2

Shady Side Academy, 5-0

North Allegheny, 4-0

Pine-Richland, 4-2

Norwin, 3-2

Seneca Valley, 2-3

Fox Chapel, 2-4

Butler, 1-2

Central Catholic, 1-3

Allderdice, 0-6

Class AA

Section 1

*-South Fayette, 5-1

*-Chartiers Valley, 5-1

*-Sewickley Academy, 4-1

*-Franklin Regional, 4-2

*-Quaker Valley, 4-3

Winchester Thurston, 2-5

Trinity, 2-4

Gateway, 0-4

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-5

Section 2

*-Mars, 6-0

Hampton, 5-1

Moon, 4-2

Indiana, 4-3

North Catholic, 3-0

Shaler, 3-3

North Hills, 2-5

Freeport, 2-4

Plum, 0-5

Knoch, 0-6

