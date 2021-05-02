WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 2, 2021
By:
Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 7:17 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings for the 2021 season, along with the teams that have clinched a playoff berth, through May 2.
The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
#-Clinched section championship; *-Clinched playoff berth; x-Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
Section 1
*-Mt. Lebanon, 5-0
*-Upper St. Clair, 5-0
*-Bethel Park, 5-1
*-Canon-McMillan, 4-2
Peters Township, 2-3
Latrobe, 2-4
Baldwin, 1-4
Penn-Trafford, 1-5
Hempfield, 0-6
Section 2
Shady Side Academy, 5-0
North Allegheny, 4-0
Pine-Richland, 4-2
Norwin, 3-2
Seneca Valley, 2-3
Fox Chapel, 2-4
Butler, 1-2
Central Catholic, 1-3
Allderdice, 0-6
Class AA
Section 1
*-South Fayette, 5-1
*-Chartiers Valley, 5-1
*-Sewickley Academy, 4-1
*-Franklin Regional, 4-2
*-Quaker Valley, 4-3
Winchester Thurston, 2-5
Trinity, 2-4
Gateway, 0-4
Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-5
Section 2
*-Mars, 6-0
Hampton, 5-1
Moon, 4-2
Indiana, 4-3
North Catholic, 3-0
Shaler, 3-3
North Hills, 2-5
Freeport, 2-4
Plum, 0-5
Knoch, 0-6
