WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 9, 2021
By:
Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 10:00 PM
Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, along with the teams that have clinched a playoff berth through Sunday.
The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.
# — Clinched section championship
* — Clinched playoff berth
x — Eliminated from playoff chase
Class AAA
8 of at least 12 teams have clinched
Section 1
*-Mt. Lebanon, 6-0
*-Bethel Park, 6-1
*-Upper St. Clair, 6-1
*-Canon-McMillan, 4-3
*-Peters Township, 4-3
Latrobe, 2-5
Baldwin, 1-6
Hempfield, 1-6
Penn-Trafford, 1-6
Section 2
#-Shady Side Academy, 7-0
*-North Allegheny, 5-2
*-Pine-Richland, 5-2
Norwin, 4-3
Seneca Valley, 4-3
Butler, 2-4
Fox Chapel, 2-5
Central Catholic, 1-4
x-Allderdice, 0-7
Class AA
10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Section 1
*-South Fayette, 6-1
*-Chartiers Valley, 6-1
*-Quaker Valley, 5-3
*-Sewickley Academy, 4-2
*-Franklin Regional, 4-3
*-Trinity, 3-4
x-Winchester Thurston, 2-5
x-Gateway, 0-6
x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-6
Section 2
*-Mars, 8-0
*-Hampton, 6-2
*-North Catholic, 5-1
*-Indiana, 5-3
Moon, 4-4
Shaler, 4-4
Freeport, 2-5
x-North Hills, 2-6
x-Knoch, 1-6
x-Plum, 0-6
