WPIAL boys lacrosse standings through Sunday, May 9, 2021

Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 10:00 PM

Paul Studt | SportsByPaul Bethel Park junior attack Matt Kopp (9) competes against Penn-Trafford on April 9, 2021, at Bethel Park.

Here are the latest WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, along with the teams that have clinched a playoff berth through Sunday.

The top six teams in each section will qualify for the district postseason. Only section records are shown.

# — Clinched section championship

* — Clinched playoff berth

x — Eliminated from playoff chase

Class AAA

8 of at least 12 teams have clinched

Section 1

*-Mt. Lebanon, 6-0

*-Bethel Park, 6-1

*-Upper St. Clair, 6-1

*-Canon-McMillan, 4-3

*-Peters Township, 4-3

Latrobe, 2-5

Baldwin, 1-6

Hempfield, 1-6

Penn-Trafford, 1-6

Section 2

#-Shady Side Academy, 7-0

*-North Allegheny, 5-2

*-Pine-Richland, 5-2

Norwin, 4-3

Seneca Valley, 4-3

Butler, 2-4

Fox Chapel, 2-5

Central Catholic, 1-4

x-Allderdice, 0-7

Class AA

10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Section 1

*-South Fayette, 6-1

*-Chartiers Valley, 6-1

*-Quaker Valley, 5-3

*-Sewickley Academy, 4-2

*-Franklin Regional, 4-3

*-Trinity, 3-4

x-Winchester Thurston, 2-5

x-Gateway, 0-6

x-Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-6

Section 2

*-Mars, 8-0

*-Hampton, 6-2

*-North Catholic, 5-1

*-Indiana, 5-3

Moon, 4-4

Shaler, 4-4

Freeport, 2-5

x-North Hills, 2-6

x-Knoch, 1-6

x-Plum, 0-6