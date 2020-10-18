WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2020

By:

Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 9:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes goalkeeper Nick Braun fends off Shady Side Academy’s Suski Jackson during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Deer Lakes.

There are two days left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer with only one Class 3A spot still available. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Sunday:

Class 4A – Set with 12 playoff teams

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

Fox Chapel Foxes

Butler Golden Tornado

Peters Township Indians

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Baldwin Highlanders

Norwin Knights

Central Catholic Vikings

Latrobe Wildcats

Allderdice Dragons

Class 3A — 16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff berths

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Indiana Little Indians

Knoch Knights

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Gateway Gators

(West Mifflin can earn a playoff berth with a win at Gateway on Tuesday)

Class 2A — Set with 16 playoff teams

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

South Park Eagles

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

Shady Side Academy

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Charleroi Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Waynesburg Raiders

Southmoreland Scotties

North Catholic Trojans

Quaker Valley Quakers

Ambridge Bridgers

Freedom Bulldogs

Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Riverside Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Serra Catholic Eagles

Trinity Christian Falcons

Springdale Dynamos

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Carlynton Cougars

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brentwood Spartans

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Bentworth Bearcats