WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2020
By:
Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 9:49 PM
There are two days left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer with only one Class 3A spot still available. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2020 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Sunday:
Class 4A – Set with 12 playoff teams
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
Fox Chapel Foxes
Butler Golden Tornado
Peters Township Indians
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Baldwin Highlanders
Norwin Knights
Central Catholic Vikings
Latrobe Wildcats
Allderdice Dragons
Class 3A — 16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched playoff berths
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Indiana Little Indians
Knoch Knights
West Allegheny Indians
Moon Tigers
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Gateway Gators
(West Mifflin can earn a playoff berth with a win at Gateway on Tuesday)
Class 2A — Set with 16 playoff teams
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
South Park Eagles
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
Shady Side Academy
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Leechburg Blue Devils
Charleroi Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Waynesburg Raiders
Southmoreland Scotties
North Catholic Trojans
Quaker Valley Quakers
Ambridge Bridgers
Freedom Bulldogs
Class A — Set with 16 playoff teams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Beaver County Christian Eagles
Riverside Panthers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Serra Catholic Eagles
Trinity Christian Falcons
Springdale Dynamos
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Carlynton Cougars
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Brentwood Spartans
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Bentworth Bearcats
