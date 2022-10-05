TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL boys soccer clinchings through Oct. 4, 2022

By:
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Section play in the regular season in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season has just over one week remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 19.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Oct. 4.

Class 4A – 1 out of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth:

Seneca Valley Raiders

Class 3A – 8 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth:

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Moon Tigers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Class 2A – 11 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth:

South Park Eagles

East Allegheny Wildcats

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Knoch Knights

Belle Vernon Leopards

McGuffey Highlanders

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Quaker Valley Quakers

Beaver Bobcats

Avonworth Antelopes

Class A – 13 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth:

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Charleroi Cougars

Bentworth Bearcats

Winchester Thurston Bears

Burrell Buccaneers

Springdale Dynamos

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Carlynton Cougars

Serra Catholic Eagles

