WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020
By:
Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 10:35 PM
There is one week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 21.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Oct 11:
Class 4A – 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Butler Golden Tornado
Peters Township Indians
Norwin Knights
Central Catholic Vikings
Class 3A – 13 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Indiana Little Indians
Hampton Talbots
West Allegheny Indians
Moon Tigers
Montour Spartans
South Fayette Lions
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Franklin Regional Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Class 2A – 9 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
South Park Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy
Charleroi Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Quaker Valley Quakers
North Catholic Trojans
Ambridge Bridgers
Class A – 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Trinity Christian Falcons
Serra Catholic Eagles
Springdale Dynamos
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Carlynton Cougars
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
