WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020

By:

Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 10:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Bobby Serafin moves the ball upfield next to Riverside’s Noah Zelch during their game on Sept. 16, 2020, at Nichols Field.

There is one week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Oct. 21.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Oct 11:

Class 4A – 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Butler Golden Tornado

Peters Township Indians

Norwin Knights

Central Catholic Vikings

Class 3A – 13 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Indiana Little Indians

Hampton Talbots

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

Montour Spartans

South Fayette Lions

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Franklin Regional Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Class 2A – 9 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy

Charleroi Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Quaker Valley Quakers

North Catholic Trojans

Ambridge Bridgers

Class A – 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Trinity Christian Falcons

Serra Catholic Eagles

Springdale Dynamos

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Carlynton Cougars

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers