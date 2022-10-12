WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2022
Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 11:23 PM
Section play in the regular season in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season has just one or two matches remaining.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Tuesday.
Class 4A
6 of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth
Seneca Valley Raiders
Fox Chapel Foxes
Pine-Richland Rams
Peters Township Indians
Norwin Knights
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Class 3A
13 of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin’ Planets
North Catholic Trojans
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Trinity Hillers
Plum Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Gateway Gators
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 2A
15 of a possible 18 teams clinched a playoff berth
South Park Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
West Mifflin Titans
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Deer Lakes Lancers
Knoch Knights
Freeport Yellowjackets
Belle Vernon Leopards
McGuffey Highlanders
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Brownsville Falcons
Quaker Valley Quakers
Beaver Bobcats
Avonworth Antelopes
Hopewell Vikings
Class A
Set with 16 playoff teams
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Freedom Bulldogs
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Charleroi Cougars
Bentworth Bearcats
California Trojans
Winchester Thurston Bears
Burrell Buccaneers
Springdale Dynamos
Trinity Christian Academy Falcons
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Serra Catholic Eagles
Carlynton Cougars
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
