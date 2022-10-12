WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2022

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy goalkeeper Noah Levitt makes a save late in the game against Deer Lakes on Sept. 29.

Section play in the regular season in the 2022 WPIAL boys soccer season has just one or two matches remaining.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Tuesday.

Class 4A

6 of a possible 8 teams clinched a playoff berth

Seneca Valley Raiders

Fox Chapel Foxes

Pine-Richland Rams

Peters Township Indians

Norwin Knights

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Class 3A

13 of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin’ Planets

North Catholic Trojans

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Trinity Hillers

Plum Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Gateway Gators

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 2A

15 of a possible 18 teams clinched a playoff berth

South Park Eagles

East Allegheny Wildcats

West Mifflin Titans

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Deer Lakes Lancers

Knoch Knights

Freeport Yellowjackets

Belle Vernon Leopards

McGuffey Highlanders

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Brownsville Falcons

Quaker Valley Quakers

Beaver Bobcats

Avonworth Antelopes

Hopewell Vikings

Class A

Set with 16 playoff teams

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Freedom Bulldogs

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Charleroi Cougars

Bentworth Bearcats

California Trojans

Winchester Thurston Bears

Burrell Buccaneers

Springdale Dynamos

Trinity Christian Academy Falcons

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Serra Catholic Eagles

Carlynton Cougars

Bishop Canevin Crusaders