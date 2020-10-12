WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 12, 2020

Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Schmidt (left) battles North Allegheny’s Jonathan Swann for possession during their game on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in McCandless. The Raiders won, 2-1.

There is less than one week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wed. Oct. 21.

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Monday, Oct 12.

Class AAAA – 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Fox Chapel Foxes

Peters Township Indians

Norwin Knights

Central Catholic Vikings

Latrobe Wildcats

Class AAA – 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Indiana Little Indians

Hampton Talbots

West Allegheny Indians

Moon Tigers

South Fayette Lions

Montour Spartans

Belle Vernon Leopards

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Franklin Regional Panthers

Plum Mustangs

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Class AA – 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

South Park Eagles

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Shady Side Academy Indians

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Charleroi Cougars

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Quaker Valley Quakers

North Catholic Trojans

Ambridge Bridgers

Class A – 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Winchester Thurston Bears

Trinity Christian Falcons

Serra Catholic Eagles

Springdale Dynamos

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Carlynton Cougars

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers