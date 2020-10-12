WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 12, 2020
By:
Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:32 PM
There is less than one week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show on Wed. Oct. 21.
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the district boys soccer playoffs through Monday, Oct 12.
Class AAAA – 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Seneca Valley Raiders
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Fox Chapel Foxes
Peters Township Indians
Norwin Knights
Central Catholic Vikings
Latrobe Wildcats
Class AAA – 14 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Indiana Little Indians
Hampton Talbots
West Allegheny Indians
Moon Tigers
South Fayette Lions
Montour Spartans
Belle Vernon Leopards
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Franklin Regional Panthers
Plum Mustangs
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Class AA – 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
South Park Eagles
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Shady Side Academy Indians
Deer Lakes Lancers
Burrell Buccaneers
Charleroi Cougars
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Quaker Valley Quakers
North Catholic Trojans
Ambridge Bridgers
Class A – 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched playoff berths
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Winchester Thurston Bears
Trinity Christian Falcons
Serra Catholic Eagles
Springdale Dynamos
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Carlynton Cougars
Aquinas Academy Crusaders
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
More High School Soccer Boys• High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2020: No. 2 Seneca Valley trips up No. 1 North Allegheny
• Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings for Oct. 12, 2020
• WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 11, 2020
• Baldwin boys soccer facing challenges, staying in playoff contention
• High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2020: Peters Township playmakers overwhelm Moon