WPIAL boys soccer playoff clinchings through Oct. 9, 2018

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 | 12:09 AM

There is less than a week left in section play in WPIAL boys soccer. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2018 WPIAL boys soccer playoffs begins with the Soccer Pairings Show at 5:55 p.m. Oct. 17.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the boys soccer playoffs through Oct. 9:

Class 4A

Seneca Valley

Pine-Richland

Upper St. Clair

Canon-McMillan

Peters Township

Mt. Lebanon

Norwin

Connellsville

Class 3A

Mars

Hampton

Kiski Area

Indiana

West Allegheny

Blackhawk

Moon

Ringgold

Laurel Highlands

Franklin Regional

South Fayette

Thomas Jefferson

Chartiers Valley

Class 2A

Keystone Oaks

South Park

Elizabeth Forward

East Allegheny

Deer Lakes

Shady Side Academy

Mt. Pleasant

Freeport

Charleroi

Waynesburg

Southmoreland

Quaker Valley

North Catholic

Freedom

Central Valley

Class A

Sewickley Academy

Riverside

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Greensburg Central Catholic

Winchester Thurston

Avonworth

Springdale

Seton LaSalle

Brentwood

Monessen

Bishop Canevin

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.