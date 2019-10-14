WPIAL boys soccer rankings through Oct. 12
Monday, October 14, 2019 | 4:10 PM
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. Plum, 15-0-1, 1
2. Norwin, 15-1-1, 2
3. Seneca Valley, 12-3-1, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 13-3-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 12-3-1, 5
Out: None
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional, 14-0-1, 1
2. Mars, 15-1-1, 2
3. Moon, 15-2, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 16-1, 4
5. South Fayette, 13-3, 5
Out: None
Class AA
1. Quaker Valley, 15-2, 1
2. Deer Lakes, 13-3, 2
3. Charleroi, 17-0, 4
4. Shady Side Academy, 11-2-1, 3
5. North Catholic, 12-3-1, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-2-1, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 12-1, 2
3. Carlynton, 14-2, 3
4. Springdale, 11-3, 4
5. Riverside, 13-3, 5
Out: None
*Records through Saturday’s games
