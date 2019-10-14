WPIAL boys soccer rankings through Oct. 12

Monday, October 14, 2019 | 4:10 PM

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Plum, 15-0-1, 1

2. Norwin, 15-1-1, 2

3. Seneca Valley, 12-3-1, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 13-3-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 12-3-1, 5

Out: None

Class AAA

1. Franklin Regional, 14-0-1, 1

2. Mars, 15-1-1, 2

3. Moon, 15-2, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 16-1, 4

5. South Fayette, 13-3, 5

Out: None

Class AA

1. Quaker Valley, 15-2, 1

2. Deer Lakes, 13-3, 2

3. Charleroi, 17-0, 4

4. Shady Side Academy, 11-2-1, 3

5. North Catholic, 12-3-1, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-2-1, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 12-1, 2

3. Carlynton, 14-2, 3

4. Springdale, 11-3, 4

5. Riverside, 13-3, 5

Out: None

*Records through Saturday’s games

