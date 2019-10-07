WPIAL Boys Soccer Rankings through Oct. 5
By:
Monday, October 7, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. Plum, 13-0-1, 2
2. Norwin, 13-1-1, 3
3. Seneca Valley, 11-2-1, 1
4. Mt. Lebanon, 12-1-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 11-2-1, 5
Out: —
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional, 11-0-1, 1
2. Mars, 12-1-1, 2
3. Moon, 13-2, 4
4. Belle Vernon, 13-1, 5
5. South Fayette, 10-3, 3
Out: —
Class AA
1. Quaker Valley, 13-2, 1
2. Deer Lakes, 11-3, 4
3. Shady Side Academy, 10-1-1, 2
4. Charleroi, 14-0, 5
5. North Catholic, 11-2-1, 3
Out: None
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-2-1, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 11-1, 2
3. Carlynton, 12-2, 3
4. Springdale, 10-3, —
5. Riverside, 10-3, 4
Out: Avonworth, 11-3, 5
*Records through Saturday’s games
Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .