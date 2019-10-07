WPIAL Boys Soccer Rankings through Oct. 5

By:

Monday, October 7, 2019 | 3:41 PM

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Plum, 13-0-1, 2

2. Norwin, 13-1-1, 3

3. Seneca Valley, 11-2-1, 1

4. Mt. Lebanon, 12-1-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 11-2-1, 5

Out: —

Class AAA

1. Franklin Regional, 11-0-1, 1

2. Mars, 12-1-1, 2

3. Moon, 13-2, 4

4. Belle Vernon, 13-1, 5

5. South Fayette, 10-3, 3

Out: —

Class AA

1. Quaker Valley, 13-2, 1

2. Deer Lakes, 11-3, 4

3. Shady Side Academy, 10-1-1, 2

4. Charleroi, 14-0, 5

5. North Catholic, 11-2-1, 3

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 9-2-1, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 11-1, 2

3. Carlynton, 12-2, 3

4. Springdale, 10-3, —

5. Riverside, 10-3, 4

Out: Avonworth, 11-3, 5

*Records through Saturday’s games

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .