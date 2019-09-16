WPIAL boys soccer rankings through Sept. 15, 2019
Monday, September 16, 2019 | 4:57 PM
WPIAL boys soccer rankings
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. Norwin, 7-0-1, 2
2. Seneca Valley, 6-1, 3
3. Fox Chapel, 5-1, 5
4. Canon-McMillan, 6-1-1, 1
5. Plum, 6-0-1, —
Out: North Allegheny, 4-3, 4
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional, 5-0-1, 1
2. Moon, 6-1, 2
3. South Fayette, 6-1, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 7-0, —
5. West Allegheny, 5-3, 4
Out: Thomas Jefferson, 4-1-3, 5
Class AA
1. Quaker Valley, 5-2, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 5-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 6-0, 3
4. Deer Lakes, 5-2, 4
5. Charleroi, 5-0, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1-1, 1
2. Avonworth, 6-1, 2
3. Winchester Thurston, 5-0, 3
4. Seton LaSalle, 4-2, 4
5. Springdale, 4-2, —
Out: Riverside 5-2, 5
*Records through Saturday’s games
