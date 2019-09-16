WPIAL boys soccer rankings through Sept. 15, 2019

Monday, September 16, 2019 | 4:57 PM

WPIAL boys soccer rankings

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Norwin, 7-0-1, 2

2. Seneca Valley, 6-1, 3

3. Fox Chapel, 5-1, 5

4. Canon-McMillan, 6-1-1, 1

5. Plum, 6-0-1, —

Out: North Allegheny, 4-3, 4

Class AAA

1. Franklin Regional, 5-0-1, 1

2. Moon, 6-1, 2

3. South Fayette, 6-1, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 7-0, —

5. West Allegheny, 5-3, 4

Out: Thomas Jefferson, 4-1-3, 5

Class AA

1. Quaker Valley, 5-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 5-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 6-0, 3

4. Deer Lakes, 5-2, 4

5. Charleroi, 5-0, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1-1, 1

2. Avonworth, 6-1, 2

3. Winchester Thurston, 5-0, 3

4. Seton LaSalle, 4-2, 4

5. Springdale, 4-2, —

Out: Riverside 5-2, 5

*Records through Saturday’s games

