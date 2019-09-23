WPIAL Boys Soccer Rankings through Sept. 21

By:

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 4:45 PM

WPIAL Boys Soccer Rankings

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Norwin, 10-0-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 9-1, 2

3. Plum, 9-0-1, 5

4. Mt. Lebanon, 7-1-1, —

5. Canon-McMillan, 8-2-1, 4

Out: Fox Chapel, 7-2, 3

Class AAA

1. Franklin Regional, 7-0-1, 1

2. Moon, 9-1, 2

3. South Fayette, 8-1, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 10-0, 4

5. Mars, 8-1-1, —

Out: West Allegheny, 6-4, 5

Class AA

1. Quaker Valley, 7-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 8-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 8-1, 3

4. Deer Lakes, 7-3, 4

5. Charleroi, 8-0, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-1-1, 1

2. Avonworth, 9-1, 2

3. Winchester Thurston, 6-1, 3

4. Carlynton, 8-2, —

5. Riverside, 7-2, —

Out: Springdale 6-3, 5

*Records through Saturday’s games

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .