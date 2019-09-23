WPIAL Boys Soccer Rankings through Sept. 21
Monday, September 23, 2019 | 4:45 PM
WPIAL Boys Soccer Rankings
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. Norwin, 10-0-1, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 9-1, 2
3. Plum, 9-0-1, 5
4. Mt. Lebanon, 7-1-1, —
5. Canon-McMillan, 8-2-1, 4
Out: Fox Chapel, 7-2, 3
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional, 7-0-1, 1
2. Moon, 9-1, 2
3. South Fayette, 8-1, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 10-0, 4
5. Mars, 8-1-1, —
Out: West Allegheny, 6-4, 5
Class AA
1. Quaker Valley, 7-2, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 8-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 8-1, 3
4. Deer Lakes, 7-3, 4
5. Charleroi, 8-0, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-1-1, 1
2. Avonworth, 9-1, 2
3. Winchester Thurston, 6-1, 3
4. Carlynton, 8-2, —
5. Riverside, 7-2, —
Out: Springdale 6-3, 5
*Records through Saturday’s games
