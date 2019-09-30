WPIAL Boys Soccer Rankings through Sept. 28
Monday, September 30, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. Seneca Valley, 11-1, 2
2. Plum, 11-0-1, 3
3. Norwin, 11-1-1, 1
4. Mt. Lebanon, 10-1-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 10-2-1, 5
Out: None
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional, 9-0-1, 1
2. Mars, 10-1-1, 5
3. South Fayette, 9-2, 3
4. Moon, 11-2, 2
5. Belle Vernon, 11-1 4
Out: None
Class AA
1. Quaker Valley, 10-2, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 10-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 10-1-1, 3
4. Deer Lakes, 9-3, 4
5. Charleroi, 11-0, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 8-2-1, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 9-1, 3
3. Carlynton, 10-2, 4
4. Riverside, 9-2, 5
5. Avonworth, 10-2, 2
Out: None
* Records through Saturday’s games
Tags: Avonworth, Belle Vernon, Canon-McMillan, Carlynton, Charleroi, Deer Lakes, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Mars, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Catholic, Norwin, Plum, Quaker Valley, Riverside, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette, Winchester Thurston