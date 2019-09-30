WPIAL Boys Soccer Rankings through Sept. 28

By:

Monday, September 30, 2019 | 3:42 PM

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Seneca Valley, 11-1, 2

2. Plum, 11-0-1, 3

3. Norwin, 11-1-1, 1

4. Mt. Lebanon, 10-1-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 10-2-1, 5

Out: None

Class AAA

1. Franklin Regional, 9-0-1, 1

2. Mars, 10-1-1, 5

3. South Fayette, 9-2, 3

4. Moon, 11-2, 2

5. Belle Vernon, 11-1 4

Out: None

Class AA

1. Quaker Valley, 10-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 10-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 10-1-1, 3

4. Deer Lakes, 9-3, 4

5. Charleroi, 11-0, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 8-2-1, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 9-1, 3

3. Carlynton, 10-2, 4

4. Riverside, 9-2, 5

5. Avonworth, 10-2, 2

Out: None

* Records through Saturday’s games

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth, Belle Vernon, Canon-McMillan, Carlynton, Charleroi, Deer Lakes, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Mars, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Catholic, Norwin, Plum, Quaker Valley, Riverside, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette, Winchester Thurston