WPIAL boys soccer rankings through Sept. 8, 2019

Monday, September 9, 2019 | 6:41 PM

WPIAL boys soccer rankings

Class AAAA

Team, record, previous

1. Canon-McMillan, 5-0, 1

2. Norwin, 4-0-1, 4

3. Seneca Valley, 3-1, 2

4. North Allegheny, 3-1, 3

5. Fox Chapel, 3-0, —

Out: Connellsville, 3-1, 5

Class AAA

1. Franklin Regional, 3-0, 1

2. Moon, 3-1, 3

3. South Fayette, 3-1, 4

4. West Allegheny, 3-2, 2

5. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0-2, 5

Out: None

Class AA

1. Quaker Valley, 2-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 2-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 4-0, 5

4. Deer Lakes, 2-2, 3

5. Charleroi, 2-0, 4

Out: None

Class A

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-1, 1

2. Avonworth, 4-0, 2

3. Winchester Thurston, 2-0, 4

4. Seton LaSalle, 1-2, 5

5. Riverside, 3-1, —

Out: Springdale, 1-2, 3

*Records through Saturday’s games

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

