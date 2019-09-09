WPIAL boys soccer rankings through Sept. 8, 2019
By: Michael Love
Monday, September 9, 2019 | 6:41 PM
WPIAL boys soccer rankings
Class AAAA
Team, record, previous
1. Canon-McMillan, 5-0, 1
2. Norwin, 4-0-1, 4
3. Seneca Valley, 3-1, 2
4. North Allegheny, 3-1, 3
5. Fox Chapel, 3-0, —
Out: Connellsville, 3-1, 5
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional, 3-0, 1
2. Moon, 3-1, 3
3. South Fayette, 3-1, 4
4. West Allegheny, 3-2, 2
5. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0-2, 5
Out: None
Class AA
1. Quaker Valley, 2-2, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 2-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 4-0, 5
4. Deer Lakes, 2-2, 3
5. Charleroi, 2-0, 4
Out: None
Class A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-1, 1
2. Avonworth, 4-0, 2
3. Winchester Thurston, 2-0, 4
4. Seton LaSalle, 1-2, 5
5. Riverside, 3-1, —
Out: Springdale, 1-2, 3
*Records through Saturday’s games
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
