WPIAL boys soccer teams ready to begin PIAA playoffs

By: Michael Love

Sunday, November 4, 2018 | 6:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Norwin's Jake Nebinski fends off Seneca Valley's Benjamin Francis during the WPIAL Class AAAA boys soccer championship game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Highmark Stadium.

The WPIAL boys soccer playoff tournaments have concluded, and the teams which remain alive are gearing up for what they hope are successful runs in the PIAA playoffs that begin Tuesday at sites all throughout the state.

Sixteen teams are set for first-round matchups in each of the four classifications. The state-title games are Nov. 16 and 17 at HersheyPark Stadium in Hershey.

Here are the opening matchups involving WPIAL teams.

Class AAAA

6-1 State College vs. 7-2 Norwin, 6 p.m., Bald Eagle Area High School

7-1 Seneca Valley vs. 3-4 Landisville Hempfield, 5 p.m., Hempfield Area High School, Greensburg

Class AAA

9-1 Bradford vs. 7-2 West Allegheny, 7 p.m., Brockway High School

7-1 Franklin Regional vs. 6-1 Bellefonte, 5 p.m., Norwin High School

10-1 Cathedral Prep vs. 7-3 Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

7-1 Shady Side Academy vs. 5-1 Bedford, 7 p.m., Moon Area High School

6-1 Westmont Hilltop vs. 7-2 Quaker Valley, 8 p.m., Richland High School, Johnstown

10-1 Fairview vs. 7-3 Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m., Dollinger Field, Erie

Class A

7-1 Avonworth vs. 6-1 West Shamokin, 7 p.m., Mars High School

9-1 Brockway vs. 7-3 Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m., DuBois Area High School

10-1 Iroquois vs. 7-2 Greensburg Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m., Dollinger Field, Erie

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

Tags: Avonworth, Deer Lakes, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Norwin, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson, West Allegheny