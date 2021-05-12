WPIAL boys volleyball clinchings through May 11, 2021
By:
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 1:42 PM
The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is almost over. There is at least one more playoff spot up for grabs in a match on Saturday plus a spot undecided in both Class AAA and AA.
The top five teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.
Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district boys volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.
Class AAA — Playoff field set at 15 teams
Peters Township Indians
South Fayette Lions
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Fox Chapel Foxes
Shaler Area Titans
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Hempfield Spartans
Norwin Knights
Latrobe
Armstrong
Class AA — 14 of a possible 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Ambridge Bridgers
North Catholic Trojans
Hopewell Vikings
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Deer Lakes Lancers
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Plum Mustangs
Derry Trojans
Gateway Gators
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Trinity Hillers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Note: Montour and Beaver County Christian still alive
