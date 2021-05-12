WPIAL boys volleyball clinchings through May 11, 2021

By:

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 | 1:42 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Bill Burkhard and Antonio Kantor attempt to block the shot of Ambridge’s Austin Melina Saturday, April 17, 2021, during the Hempfield Spartan Volleyball Tournament.

The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is almost over. There is at least one more playoff spot up for grabs in a match on Saturday plus a spot undecided in both Class AAA and AA.

The top five teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district boys volleyball playoffs through Tuesday.

Class AAA — Playoff field set at 15 teams

Peters Township Indians

South Fayette Lions

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Fox Chapel Foxes

Shaler Area Titans

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Hempfield Spartans

Norwin Knights

Latrobe

Armstrong

Class AA — 14 of a possible 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Ambridge Bridgers

North Catholic Trojans

Hopewell Vikings

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Plum Mustangs

Derry Trojans

Gateway Gators

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Trinity Hillers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Note: Montour and Beaver County Christian still alive