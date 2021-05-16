WPIAL boys volleyball clinchings through May 16, 2021
Sunday, May 16, 2021
The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is over, and the 15-team playoff field in both Class AAA and AA is set.
With the WPIAL expanding the playoff field, the top five teams in each section qualified for the district postseason.
Once again, Trib HSSN will unveil the brackets with the WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at noon Monday.
Here is the final list of teams that have qualified for the 2021 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.
Class AAA — Set with 15 playoff teams…one first-round bye
Peters Township Indians
Upper St. Clair Panthers
South Fayette Lions
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Fox Chapel Foxes
Shaler Titans
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Hempfield Spartans
Norwin Knights
Latrobe Wildcats
Armstrong River Hawks
Class AA — Set with 15 playoff teams…one first-round bye
North Catholic Trojans
Ambridge Bridgers
Hopewell Vikings
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Montour Spartans
Deer Lakes Lancers
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Plum Mustangs
Derry Trojans
Gateway Gators
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Trinity Hillers
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles