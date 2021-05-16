WPIAL boys volleyball clinchings through May 16, 2021

By:

Sunday, May 16, 2021 | 9:31 PM

Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Enzo Rodi attempts to score against Ambridge defenders during the Hempfield Spartan Volleyball Tournament Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Hempfield.

The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is over, and the 15-team playoff field in both Class AAA and AA is set.

With the WPIAL expanding the playoff field, the top five teams in each section qualified for the district postseason.

Once again, Trib HSSN will unveil the brackets with the WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show at noon Monday.

Here is the final list of teams that have qualified for the 2021 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.

Class AAA — Set with 15 playoff teams…one first-round bye

Peters Township Indians

Upper St. Clair Panthers

South Fayette Lions

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

North Allegheny Tigers

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Fox Chapel Foxes

Shaler Titans

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Hempfield Spartans

Norwin Knights

Latrobe Wildcats

Armstrong River Hawks

Class AA — Set with 15 playoff teams…one first-round bye

North Catholic Trojans

Ambridge Bridgers

Hopewell Vikings

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Montour Spartans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Plum Mustangs

Derry Trojans

Gateway Gators

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Trinity Hillers

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles