WPIAL boys volleyball coaches release preseason poll
Monday, March 22, 2021 | 11:23 AM
After a year away, WPIAL boys volleyball teams will be back on the court Friday and Saturday to start the 2021 season.
The pandemic claimed the 2020 season, leaving hundreds of players looking forward to this spring and the start of a new season.
The 39 boys volleyball coaches from WPIAL schools had an opportunity to vote for the district’s preseason poll.
Here’s a look at where teams in Class AAA and AA stand:
Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 10 poll
Class AAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Shaler
3. Bethel Park
4. Seneca Valley
5. Penn-Trafford
6. Latrobe
7. Norwin
8. Hempfield
9. Upper St. Clair
10. Peters Township
Other team receiving votes: Butler
Class AA
1. Seton LaSalle
2. Ambridge
3. North Catholic
4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
5. Deer Lakes
6. Derry
7. Thomas Jefferson
8. Montour
9. Plum
10. Gateway
Other teams receiving votes: Mars, Bishop Canevin, Hopewell, Beaver County Christian
