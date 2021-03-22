WPIAL boys volleyball coaches release preseason poll

Monday, March 22, 2021 | 11:23 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Ambridge Area’s Dorien Priddy with a set against Seton LaSalle during the WPIAL AA boys volleyball championships Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School.

After a year away, WPIAL boys volleyball teams will be back on the court Friday and Saturday to start the 2021 season.

The pandemic claimed the 2020 season, leaving hundreds of players looking forward to this spring and the start of a new season.

The 39 boys volleyball coaches from WPIAL schools had an opportunity to vote for the district’s preseason poll.

Here’s a look at where teams in Class AAA and AA stand:

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 10 poll

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Shaler

3. Bethel Park

4. Seneca Valley

5. Penn-Trafford

6. Latrobe

7. Norwin

8. Hempfield

9. Upper St. Clair

10. Peters Township

Other team receiving votes: Butler

Class AA

1. Seton LaSalle

2. Ambridge

3. North Catholic

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5. Deer Lakes

6. Derry

7. Thomas Jefferson

8. Montour

9. Plum

10. Gateway

Other teams receiving votes: Mars, Bishop Canevin, Hopewell, Beaver County Christian

