WPIAL boys volleyball coaches release preseason poll

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, March 22, 2021 | 11:23 AM

After a year away, WPIAL boys volleyball teams will be back on the court Friday and Saturday to start the 2021 season.

The pandemic claimed the 2020 season, leaving hundreds of players looking forward to this spring and the start of a new season.

The 39 boys volleyball coaches from WPIAL schools had an opportunity to vote for the district’s preseason poll.

Here’s a look at where teams in Class AAA and AA stand:

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Top 10 poll

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Shaler

3. Bethel Park

4. Seneca Valley

5. Penn-Trafford

6. Latrobe

7. Norwin

8. Hempfield

9. Upper St. Clair

10. Peters Township

Other team receiving votes: Butler

Class AA

1. Seton LaSalle

2. Ambridge

3. North Catholic

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5. Deer Lakes

6. Derry

7. Thomas Jefferson

8. Montour

9. Plum

10. Gateway

Other teams receiving votes: Mars, Bishop Canevin, Hopewell, Beaver County Christian

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More High School Sports

Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for week ending March 21, 2021
High school sports schedules for March 22, 2021
Trib HSSN What to Watch for: Monday, March 22, 2021
Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for week ending March 21, 2021
TribLive High School Sports Network broadcasts: Week of March 22, 2021

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me