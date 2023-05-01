WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Sam Kiesel (11) celebrates a kill with Ruben Rojas during their match against Hempfield on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Greater Latrobe High School.

The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is winding down with two weeks left in the regular season.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:

Class 3A: 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 2: Shaler Titans

Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado

Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 3: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 2A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Section 1: North Catholic Trojans

Section 1: Ambridge Bridgers

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 3: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 3: South Fayette Lions