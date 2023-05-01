TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through April 30, 2023

By:
Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:28 PM

The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is winding down with two weeks left in the regular season.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:

Class 3A: 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 2: Shaler Titans

Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado

Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 3: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Class 2A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Section 1: North Catholic Trojans

Section 1: Ambridge Bridgers

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 3: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 3: South Fayette Lions

More High School Sports

Trib HSSN baseball player of the week for April 30, 2023
This week on Trib HSSN for week of May 1, 2023
High school sports schedule for May 1, 2023
WPIAL boys, girls lacrosse playoff clinchings through April 30, 2023
What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 1, 2023: Chartiers Valley, West Mifflin to play for title

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter