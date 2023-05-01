WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through April 30, 2023
By:
Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 8:28 PM
The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is winding down with two weeks left in the regular season.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.
Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:
Class 3A: 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 2: Shaler Titans
Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado
Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 3: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Class 2A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Section 1: North Catholic Trojans
Section 1: Ambridge Bridgers
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Section 3: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 3: South Fayette Lions
