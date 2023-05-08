WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Gavin Poe puts a shot on South Fayette’s Nick Westfall during their match on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at South Fayette.

The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is winding down with one week left in the regular season.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.

Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.

Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:

Class 3A: 11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 1: Moon Tigers

Section 2: Shaler Titans

Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado

Section 3: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 3: Hempfield Spartans

Section 3: Norwin Knights

Section 3: Central Catholic Vikings

Class 2A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Section 1: North Catholic Trojans

Section 1: Hopewell Vikings

Section 1: Ambridge Bridgers

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Gateway Gators

Section 3: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 3: South Fayette Lions

Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars