WPIAL boys volleyball playoff clinchings through May 7, 2023
By:
Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 10:04 PM
The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is winding down with one week left in the regular season.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason.
Once again, Trib HSSN will be the home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.
Here is the latest list of teams that have qualified for the playoffs through Sunday:
Class 3A: 11 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 1: Moon Tigers
Section 2: Shaler Titans
Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado
Section 3: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 3: Hempfield Spartans
Section 3: Norwin Knights
Section 3: Central Catholic Vikings
Class 2A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Section 1: North Catholic Trojans
Section 1: Hopewell Vikings
Section 1: Ambridge Bridgers
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Gateway Gators
Section 3: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 3: South Fayette Lions
Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
More High School Sports• WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings, scenarios through May 7, 2023
• Trib HSSN baseball player of the week for May 7, 2023
• WPIAL softball playoff clinchings, scenarios through May 7, 2023
• WPIAL boys, girls lacrosse playoff clinchings through May 7, 2023
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports for May 8, 2023: Section baseball races hit final stretch