WPIAL boys volleyball playoff field finalized with 25 teams
By:
Friday, May 12, 2023 | 12:08 AM
The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is in the books.
The top four teams in each section qualified for the district postseason, with teams that are tied and split during the regular season all qualifying.
Once again, Trib HSSN will be your home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.
Here is the final list of teams that qualified for the playoffs through Thursday.
Class 3A
Set with 12 teams playoff teams – four first-round byes
Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 1: Moon Tigers
Section 1: Peters Township Indians
Section 2: Shaler Titans
Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado
Section 3: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 3: Hempfield Spartans
Section 3: Norwin Knights
Section 3: Central Catholic Vikings
Class 2A
Set with 13 playoff teams – three first-round byes
Section 1: North Catholic Trojans
Section 1: Hopewell Vikings
Section 1: Ambridge Bridgers
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Gateway Gators
Section 2: Derry Trojans
Section 3: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 3: South Fayette Lions
Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 3: Trinity Hillers
Section 3: South Park Eagles
