WPIAL boys volleyball playoff field finalized with 25 teams

By:

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 12:08 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Nicolas Carioto blocks the shot of Pine-Richland’s Luke Jancy on April 18.

The WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is in the books.

The top four teams in each section qualified for the district postseason, with teams that are tied and split during the regular season all qualifying.

Once again, Trib HSSN will be your home for exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs.

Here is the final list of teams that qualified for the playoffs through Thursday.

Class 3A

Set with 12 teams playoff teams – four first-round byes

Section 1: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 1: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 1: Moon Tigers

Section 1: Peters Township Indians

Section 2: Shaler Titans

Section 2: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 2: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 2: Butler Golden Tornado

Section 3: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 3: Hempfield Spartans

Section 3: Norwin Knights

Section 3: Central Catholic Vikings

Class 2A

Set with 13 playoff teams – three first-round byes

Section 1: North Catholic Trojans

Section 1: Hopewell Vikings

Section 1: Ambridge Bridgers

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 2: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Gateway Gators

Section 2: Derry Trojans

Section 3: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 3: South Fayette Lions

Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Section 3: Trinity Hillers

Section 3: South Park Eagles