WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan take early look at girls basketball tournament

By:

Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 5:33 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco celebrates her three-pointer during the fourth quarter against Mohawk on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cranberry.

The WPIAL basketball playoffs will seem bigger than ever this winter since the league intends to hold an open tournament in each of the six classifications.

Any team that wants to take part can.

The WPIAL took this route because covid-related cancellations made the section standings unbalanced, making it nearly impossible to identify playoff qualifiers.

The WPIAL basketball committee will meet Feb. 23 to seed the brackets and announce them that evening. Here’s an early look at what those brackets could look like, according to TribLive HSSN’s Don Rebel and Chris Harlan.

But remember, just because every team can participate in the postseason doesn’t mean they all will. Schools have until 3 p.m. Feb 18 to opt in for the tournament.

These first-draft brackets were created under a scenario where every team decides to compete.

Class 6A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 North Allegheny – bye

No. 8 Peters Township vs. No. 9 Pine-Richland

No. 4 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 13 Seneca Valley

No. 5 Bethel Park vs. No. 12 Shaler

No. 2 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 15 North Hills

No. 7 Butler vs. No. 10 Baldwin

No. 3 Norwin vs. No. 14 Canon-McMillan

No. 6 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 11 Hempfield

Don’s take: Some good teams near the top, but North Allegheny is looking more and more like a heavy favorite to repeat. Norwin coming on strong but still has a game against North Allegheny on the schedule. Big game coming up Thursday that could shuffle the deck between No. 2 and No. 5 is Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 North Allegheny – bye

No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Baldwin

No. 5 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 12 Hempfield

No. 4 Norwin vs. No. 13 Canon-McMillan

No. 2 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 15 North Hills

No. 7 Peters Township vs. No. 10 Shaler

No. 3 Bethel Park vs. No. 14 Seneca Valley

No. 6 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 11 Pine-Richland

Chris’ take: Upper St. Clair and Mt. Lebanon are both undefeated in Section 2, but the teams have no plans to play one another in the regular season because of their schools’ conflicting mask policies. Mt. Lebanon requires them on the court while USC doesn’t. However, to participate in the WPIAL playoffs, teams must agree to play opponents with varying mask policies. Baldwin and Peters Township also had mandates that both teams on the court wear masks in their regular-season games. Might that lead some good 6A teams to skip the playoffs?

Class 5A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Trinity – bye

No. 16 Connellsville vs. No. 17 Mars

No. 8 McKeesport vs. No. 25 Ringgold

No. 9 Hampton vs. No. 24 Laurel Highlands

No. 4 Latrobe – bye

No. 13 Oakland Catholic vs. No. 20 Gateway

No. 5 Woodland Hills – bye

No. 12 Fox Chapel vs. No. 21 Greensburg Salem

No. 2 Chartiers Valley – bye

No. 15 Moon vs. No. 18 Indiana

No. 7 Armstrong vs. No. 26 West Allegheny

No. 10 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 23 Franklin Regional

No. 3 Thomas Jefferson — bye

No. 14 Plum vs. No. 19 Lincoln Park

No. 6 South Fayette vs. No. 27 Uniontown

No. 11 Penn Hills vs. No. 22 Kiski Area

Don’s take: There is little doubt as to the top two and it’s going to take a monumental effort to keep Trinity and Chartiers Valley from not staging another McConnell Family Feud in the finals. Thomas Jefferson gets the nod at No. 3 because it has a very strong nonsection slate. Another week will help iron out the rest of the Top 10 seeds since there are a lot of teams with a very light resume. Latrobe at Woodland Hills has big seeding implications.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Trinity – bye

No. 16 Mars vs. No. 17 Connellsville

No. 8 Armstrong vs. No. 25 Uniontown

No. 9 McKeesport vs. No. 24 Laurel Highlands

No. 4 Woodland Hills – bye

No. 13 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 20 Lincoln Park

No. 5 Latrobe – bye

No. 12 Plum vs. No. 21 Greensburg Salem

No. 2 Chartiers Valley – bye

No. 15 Penn Hills vs. No. 18 Indiana

No. 7 Oakland Catholic vs. No. 26 Kiski Area

No. 10 South Fayette vs. No. 23 Franklin Regional

No. 3 Thomas Jefferson – bye

No. 14 Moon vs. No. 19 Gateway

No. 6 Hampton vs. No. 27 West Allegheny

No. 11 Fox Chapel vs. No. 22 Ringgold

Chris’ take: Latrobe might have the widest range of possibilities in this bracket. The Wildcats are 8-0 in Section 4, but they have two games remaining against Woodland Hills, which is 5-0 in the section. Latrobe has won only one playoff game in the past 13 years, but even a split with Woodland Hills could draw a high seed. In Section 4, Armstrong and Hampton have two key head-to-head matchups remaining as well.

Class 4A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Beaver – bye

No. 16 Burrell vs. No. 17 Central Valley

No. 8 West Mifflin – bye

No. 9 Deer Lakes – bye

No. 4 Quaker Valley – bye

No. 13 Hopewell vs. No. 20 Derry

No. 5 Freeport – bye

No. 12 Mt. Pleasant vs. No. 21 Valley

No. 2 Southmoreland – bye

No. 15 Highlands vs. No. 18 Ambridge

No. 7 Montour – bye

No. 10 Belle Vernon – bye

No. 3 Knoch – Bye

No. 14 New Castle vs. No. 19 Yough

No. 6 Blackhawk – Bye

No. 11 Elizabeth Forward vs. No. 22 Ligonier Valley

Don’s take: With North Catholic moving down to 3A after four straight 4A championships, this field became wide open after realignment. However, after settling for silver in 3A a year ago, Beaver has moved up and looks like the clear choice for the team to beat. A lot of new faces are looking to add that elusive pot of gold from girls 4A. Seeds 2 through 6 are not an easy call now and might not be in three weeks either. If played, Knoch vs. Freeport will help sort that grouping.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Beaver – bye

No. 16 Mt. Pleasant vs. No. 17 Burrell

No. 8 Deer Lakes – bye

No. 9 Belle Vernon – bye

No. 4 Knoch – bye

No. 13 Hopewell vs. No. 20 Valley

No. 5 Blackhawk – bye

No. 12 Elizabeth Forward vs. No. 21 Ambridge

No. 2 Southmoreland – bye

No. 15 Highlands vs. No. 18 Yough

No. 7 West Mifflin – bye

No. 10 Montour – bye

No. 3 Quaker Valley – bye

No. 14 New Castle vs. No. 19 Derry

No. 6 Freeport – bye

No. 11 Central Valley vs. No. 22 Ligonier Valley

Chris’ take: Quaker Valley is the second-place team in Section 2, but both head-to-head matchups with Beaver were close. QV lost once by six points and later lost by three. For that reason, I put the Quakers (9-4) on the opposite side of the bracket from Beaver. That bumps Knoch (7-1) down to No. 4.

Class 3A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 North Catholic – Bye

No. 16 Steel Valley vs. No. 17 Bentworth

No. 8 Freedom – Bye

No. 9 Keystone Oaks – Bye

No. 4 South Park – Bye

No. 13 Washington vs. No. 20 Shady Side Academy

No. 5 Laurel – Bye

No. 12 Ellwood City vs. No. 21 Brownsville

No. 2 Mohawk – Bye

No. 15 Beaver Falls vs. No. 18 South Allegheny

No. 7 Waynesburg – Bye

No. 10 East Allegheny – Bye

No. 3 Brentwood – Bye

No. 14 McGuffey vs. No. 19 Riverside

No. 6 Avonworth – Bye

No. 11 Charleroi – Bye

Don’s take: After four straight 4A title, North Catholic has been No. 1 in 3A since realignment. The list is not long of possible Trojans slayers, thus making the possibilities of dark horses or Cinderella’s a long shot in this particular open tournament. Two of the biggest threats for North Catholic might be section foes Mohawk and Laurel.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 North Catholic – bye

No. 16 Beaver Falls vs. No. 17 South Allegheny

No. 8 Keystone Oaks – bye

No. 9 Freedom – bye

No. 4 Laurel – bye

No. 13 Washington vs. No. 22 Shady Side Academy

No. 5 South Park – bye

No. 12 Charleroi vs. No. 21 Riverside

No. 2 Mohawk – bye

No. 15 Steel Valley vs. No. 18 Bentworth

No. 7 Avonworth – bye

No. 10 McGuffey – bye

No. 3 Brentwood – bye

No. 14 Ellwood City vs. No. 19 Brownsville

No. 6 Waynesburg – bye

No. 11 East Allegheny – bye

Chris’ take: The top and bottom teams in the bracket have some separation, but the matchups in the middle could go any which way. How might the committee compare a 5-5 team from one section against a 4-4 team from another? That’s anybody’s guess. When in doubt, I wanted to reward teams that played more games, but that didn’t always happen.

Class 2A

Don Rebel’s bracket

No. 1 Serra Catholic – Bye

No. 16 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 17 South Side

No. 8 Shenango – Bye

No. 9 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 24 Northgate

No. 4 Winchester Thurston – Bye

No. 13 Sto-Rox vs. No. 20 Springdale

No. 5 Burgettstown – Bye

No. 12 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 21 Frazier

No. 2 Neshannock – Bye

No. 15 Carlynton vs. No. 18 Carmichaels

No. 7 California – Bye

No. 10 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 23 New Brighton

No. 3 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – Bye

No. 14 Aliquippa vs. No. 19 Beth-Center

No. 6 Sewickley Academy – Bye

No. 11 Fort Cherry vs. No. 22 Jeannette

Don’s take: This might be the most wide-open girls basketball field. There are some very good teams, but none of the top teams are dominant. Neshannock really playing well headed into the postseason. Serra Catholic hosting California this week could cause some major movement in the top eight.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

No. 1 Serra Catholic – bye

No. 16 South Side vs. No. 17 Carlynton

No. 8 California – bye

No. 9 Fort Cherry vs. No. 24 Jeannette

No. 4 Burgettstown – bye

No. 13 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 20 Frazier

No. 5 Sewickley Academy – bye

No. 12 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 22 Beth-Center

No. 2 Winchester Thurston – bye

No. 15 Aliquippa vs. No. 18 Springdale

No. 7 Shenango – bye

No. 10 Sto-Rox vs. No. 23 Northgate

No. 3 Neshannock – bye

No. 14 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 19 Carmichaels

No. 6 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – bye

No. 11 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 22 New Brighton

Chris’ take: Serra Catholic and Winchester Thurston are each undefeated in their sections. Neshannock has one section loss. In years past, that probably would have mattered more to the committee, but any of those three can make a case for the No. 1 overall seed. Of the three, Winchester Thurston played the toughest nonsection schedule, losing to 5A schools Woodland Hills, Penn Hills and Oakland Catholic. Sewickley Academy’s section win over OLSH on Thursday gives the Panthers the edge here. The teams split their two games.

Class A

Don Rebel’s bracket

For No. 16 seed: Propel Andrew Street vs. Geibel Catholic

No. 1 Rochester vs. No. 16 Propel Andrew Street/Geibel Catholic winner

No. 8 Avella vs. No. 9 St. Joseph

No. 4 Aquinas Academy vs. No. 13 Mapletown

No. 5 Monessen vs. No. 12 Leechburg

No. 2 West Greene vs. No. 15 Cornell

No. 7 Clairton vs. No. 10 Union

No. 3 Eden Christian vs. No. 14 Jefferson-Morgan

No. 6 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 11 Riverview

Don’s take: Kudos to two-time defending Class A champion Rochester for loading up and playing anybody and everybody outside of their section, including defending champions Bishop Canevin (in section), Mohawk and Chartiers Valley. West Greene hoping not to be the WPIAL runner-up for a fifth straight year. Eden gets the nod over Aquinas after beating them earlier this season.

Chris Harlan’s bracket

For No. 16 seed: Propel Andrew Street vs. Geibel Catholic

No. 1 Rochester vs. No. 16 Propel Andrew Street/Geibel Catholic winner

No. 8 Monessen vs. No. 9 Riverview

No. 4 Aquinas Academy vs. No. 13 Jefferson-Morgan

No. 5 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 12 Mapletown

No. 2 West Greene vs. No. 15 Cornell

No. 7 Clairton vs. No. 10 Union

No. 3 Eden Christian vs. No. 14 Leechburg

No. 6 Avella vs. No. 11 St. Joseph

Chris’ take: Our brackets are similar. Avella gets a little higher seed here after a 51-37 section win over Monessen on Feb. 7. The teams split their two-game series. Propel Andrew Street (1-10) and Geibel Catholic (0-8) will likely get a headstart on the rest of the field.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.