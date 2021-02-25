WPIAL cancels 2 preliminary-round playoff basketball games

Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 7:14 PM

Metro Creative

The WPIAL on Thursday cancelled two playoff basketball games after the Ambridge girls and Propel Braddock Hills boys withdrew from the postseason.

No. 17 seed Ambridge (1-16) was scheduled to visit No. 16 Burrell (8-8) in a preliminary round game Saturday in Class 4A girls. Instead, Burrell advances to face No. 1 Beaver in the first round Tuesday night.

No. 22 Propel Braddock Hills (5-9) was scheduled to play No. 11 Fort Cherry (11-6) on Saturday in a Class 2A boys preliminary round contest. Fort Cherry will visit No. 6 Frazier on Wednesday in the first round.

The WPIAL is holding an open tournament this season. Any team that wanted to compete was allowed, regardless of regular-season record.

The playoffs start Saturday with preliminary-round games in some classifications.

The WPIAL finals are March 12, 13 and 15.

