WPIAL clinched: Final girls volleyball playoff field

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 7:58 PM

The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season is in the books. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Monday. You can watch as we reveal the brackets at noon.

Here is the list of teams that qualified for the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs.

Class AAAA: 12 teams: 4 first-round byes

North Allegheny

Pine-Richland

Shaler

Seneca Valley

Canon-McMillan

Baldwin Highlanders

Moon

Oakland Catholic

Hempfield

Norwin

Penn-Trafford

Connellsville

Class AAA: 16 teams, no byes, no preliminary-round matches

Franklin Regional

Kiski Area

Armstrong

Woodland Hills

South Fayette

West Allegheny

Chartiers Valley

Montour

Thomas Jefferson

Laurel Highlands

Elizabeth Forward

Albert Gallatin

Knoch

Hampton

Mars Fightin’

Ambridge

Class AA: 21 teams, 5 preliminary-round matches

Beaver

Ellwood City

Laurel

Neshannock

North Catholic

Avonworth

Hopewell

South Park

Frazier

Waynesburg

Southmoreland

Beth-Center

Serra Catholic

Seton LaSalle

Carlynton

Keystone Oaks

South Allegheny

Freeport

Derry

Deer Lakes

Burrell

Class A: 18 teams, 2 preliminary-round matches

Shenango

Beaver County Christian

Western Beaver

Rochester

Union

Carmichaels

Geibel

Jefferson-Morgan

Avella

California

Bishop Canevin

Fort Cherry

Brentwood

Burgettstown

Greensburg Central Catholic

Vincentian Academy

Leechburg

Riverview

