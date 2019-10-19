WPIAL clinched: Final girls volleyball playoff field
Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 7:58 PM
The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season is in the books. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie qualify for the postseason.
Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2019 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs begins with the Volleyball Pairings Show on Monday. You can watch as we reveal the brackets at noon.
Here is the list of teams that qualified for the WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs.
Class AAAA: 12 teams: 4 first-round byes
North Allegheny
Pine-Richland
Shaler
Seneca Valley
Canon-McMillan
Baldwin Highlanders
Moon
Oakland Catholic
Hempfield
Norwin
Penn-Trafford
Connellsville
Class AAA: 16 teams, no byes, no preliminary-round matches
Franklin Regional
Kiski Area
Armstrong
Woodland Hills
South Fayette
West Allegheny
Chartiers Valley
Montour
Thomas Jefferson
Laurel Highlands
Elizabeth Forward
Albert Gallatin
Knoch
Hampton
Mars Fightin’
Ambridge
Class AA: 21 teams, 5 preliminary-round matches
Beaver
Ellwood City
Laurel
Neshannock
North Catholic
Avonworth
Hopewell
South Park
Frazier
Waynesburg
Southmoreland
Beth-Center
Serra Catholic
Seton LaSalle
Carlynton
Keystone Oaks
South Allegheny
Freeport
Derry
Deer Lakes
Burrell
Class A: 18 teams, 2 preliminary-round matches
Shenango
Beaver County Christian
Western Beaver
Rochester
Union
Carmichaels
Geibel
Jefferson-Morgan
Avella
California
Bishop Canevin
Fort Cherry
Brentwood
Burgettstown
Greensburg Central Catholic
Vincentian Academy
Leechburg
Riverview
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.