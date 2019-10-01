WPIAL championship golf highlights the start of October

Monday, September 30, 2019 | 9:55 PM

The forecast is for mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 80s on Tuesday, making it feel more like an early season golf match than the district championships.

The top boys’ golfers from Class AAA will gather at Fox Chapel Country Club for the WPIAL individual championships.

Thirty-six district golfers will shoot for gold, with the top 14 qualifying for the PIAA Western Regionals on Oct. 14 at Toms Run Golf Course in Blairsville.

The first pair tee off at 8 a.m. The final pair are set to go at 10:50 a.m.

That final pair includes the two golfers with the lowest qualifying scores: seniors Scott Bitar of Fox Chapel and Donnie Professori of Pine-Richland.

A new champion will be crowned after then-senior Jimmy Myers of Central Catholic won last year by four strokes over Vikings teammate Neil Shipley.

•••

Volley for first

With three weeks left in the regular season in WPIAL girls volleyball, there are four matches for first place on a busy Tuesday night.

In Section 4-AAA, defending champion Knoch (7-0) visits Hampton (7-1). The Knights have a half-game lead over the Talbots and handed Hampton their only section loss with a 3-0 win earlier this season.

In Section 4-AA, Serra Catholic (5-1) visits Keystone Oaks (5-2). The Eagles beat the Golden Eagles, 3-0, on Sept. 5.

In Section 5-AA, Freeport (6-0) is at Derry (4-1). The Yellowjackets swept the Trojans in their first meeting.

Finally in Section 4-A, Vincentian Academy (7-1) hosts Greensburg Central Catholic (7-0). The Royals were swept by the Centurions in their first meeting of the year at GCC.

•••

Boys soccer/girls tennis

There are two standout matches in boys soccer and girls tennis as the regular season winds down in both sports.

On a busy night of boys soccer, Freedom visits North Catholic in a key match in Section 4-AA. Both teams are tied for second with 7-1 records.

The Bulldogs and Trojans are a game behind first place Quaker Valley,

These two teams will play again Thursday at Freedom.

While most girls tennis teams have completed their section schedules with the postseason starting next week, two playoff teams from a year ago square off when Shady Side Academy hosts Fox Chapel in a Section 3-AAA match.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Derry Area, Fox Chapel, Freedom, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Keystone Oaks, Knoch, North Catholic, Pine-Richland, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Vincentian Academy