WPIAL champs still alive at state tennis tournament

By:

Friday, May 27, 2022 | 9:17 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Jake Patterson plays in the WPIAL Class 3A singles tournament April 13.

All four WPIAL champions are still alive in the hunt for state titles after Friday’s action at the PIAA tennis championships in Hershey.

In Class 3A singles, Jake Patterson of South Fayette had no trouble reaching the semifinals, beating Council Rock South’s Alex Sterin and Northeast’s David Mamalat in straight sets.

Runner-up Trey Davidson of North Allegheny lost in the quarterfinals.

In Class 3A doubles, David Mnuskin and Sam Bitzer of Shady Side Academy lost a total of six games in two straight-set wins, beating Yevgen Kuryanov and Alex Knyazkov of Central Bucks East and Dwyer Barrett and Jordan Sztejman of St. Joe’s Prep.

Runners-up Prerit Yadav and Dhruv Kulkarni of Franklin Regional lost in the quartefinals.

In Class 2A singles, WPIAL champion Nicolas Scheller of North Catholic was dominant, dropping a total of three games in two wins, beating Armaan Malik of Conrad Weiser and Deven Pandey of Saucon Valley.

The other two WPIAL players in the field, Mike Sirianni of Quaker Valley and Josh Dunham of Mars, were out in the first round.

In Class 2A doubles, WPIAL champs Brody Golla and Alex Garvey of North Catholic rolled into the semifinals with straight-set victories over Reece Girdharry and Will Stillman of Lancaster Mennonite and Armaan Makwana and Anthony Barczynski of Bethlehem Catholic.

The other two WPIAL teams in the field, Tim Lakatos and Alex Duing of South Park and Drew Dimidjian and Tony Sparta of Thomas Jefferson, lost in the first round.