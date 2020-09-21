WPIAL chooses alternate site for cross country championships

Monday, September 21, 2020 | 5:55 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Kiski Area High School students, Eliza Miller, Jordan Fairman, and Lizeth Sesmas, run during a cross country practice on Sept. 4, 2020.

Cross country runners who competed last week in the Red, White and Blue Classic got an early look at the WPIAL championship course.

The WPIAL board agreed Monday to move its championship meet to White Oak Park in North Versailles, likely on Oct. 28-29. WPIAL administrators visited the site last week when the Classic was held there Thursday and Friday.

“It’s a very nice setup,” WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. “The event organizers … did a nice job of creating space for the runners and allowing social distancing. The park itself is nice to be spread out as a team. There are a lot of places to go that you’re not on top of each others.”

However, the course is too small for an entire classification to run at one time, she said, so the races will be broken into separate groups. The WPIAL cross country committee will discuss how runners are divided into those groups and how many heats are needed.

The meet will be held over two days.

“It’s all going to look different than we’re used to,” Scheuneman said. “It’s not going to be one race, one event.”

The meet was originally scheduled at Cal (Pa.), but the university was unable to host.

The WPIAL also switched sites for one of its golf championships. South Hills Country Club will host the Class 3A boys individual championship in place of Nemacolin.

