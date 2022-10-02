WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championship preview

Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 7:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry senior Hunter Jurica watches his drive on No. 18 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament Sept. 2.

WPIAL Class 2A boys golf championship, final round

When: Tuesday

Where: Oakmont Country Club

Defending champion: Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian

Who moves on?: The top 18 finishers advance to the PIAA championship Oct. 17-18 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

Tee times

Chip shots: Neither Derry nor Brownsville has ever had an individual champion, but Hunter Jurica and Daniel Sethman give their school a good chance. Jurica of Derry and Sethman of Brownsville are the first-round leaders after shooting matching 4-over 74s at Hannastown Golf Club. … This is the first time the WPIAL is using a 36-hole, cumulative tournament played over a week at two venues. … Jurica was the WCCA champion and tied teammate Ashton Beighley for the Section 2 title. … Sethman tied for fifth in the WPIAL last year at Allegheny Country Club. … JP Tusai of South Park and Logan Voytish of Uniontown are third at 75 and Rogan Maloney of Belle Vernon is fifth at 76, while Ryan Karfelt (Mt. Pleasant), Josh Harbert (Ligonier Valley), Wade Boyle (Greensburg Central Catholic), and Luke Gronbeck (Eden Christian) are tied for sixth at 77. … Jackson Bould of Quaker Valley returns after a runnner-up finish last year. Also back is third-place finisher Nixen Erdely of Frazier. Daniel Sethman of Brownsville, Ethan Dai of Quaker Valley and Liam Lohr of Carmichaels also were inside the top 10. … Other section champions in the field are Dustin Hastings (Carmichaels), Alan Tarolli, Sam Schuman and Braden Dombroski of Fort Cherry (tri-champions of Section 4), Eli Bintrim of Laurel, Josh Lytle of South Side, Tusai, Seth Tomalso of Belle Vernon, and Gronbeck.

Past champions: 2021 — Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford (3A); Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian (2A)

2020 — Justin Scally, Moon (3A); Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy (2A)

2019 — Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel (3A); JF Aber, Sewickley Academy (2A)

2018 — Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)

2017 — Chris Sabol, Moon (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)

2016 — Gregor Meyer, Fox Chapel (3A); Skyler Fox, Riverside (2A)

2015 — Hunter Bruce, Peters Township (Class 3A); Jason Li, Sewickley Academy (Class 2A)

2014 — Anthony Cordaro, Fox Chapel (Class 3A); Chris Tanabe, Quaker Valley (Class 2A)

2013 — Corey Long, South Fayette (Class 3A); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class 2A)

2012 — Brent Rodgers, Central Catholic (Class 3A); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class 2A)

2011 — Zack Taylor, Baldwin (Division I); Brad Thornton, Shenango (Division II)

2010 — Bo Lustig, Belle Vernon (Division I); Max Kaminsky, Serra Catholic (Division II)

2009 — Ben Gjebre, Latrobe

2008 — Adam Stawski, Plum

2007 — Brock Pompeani, Hopewell

2006 — Adam Hofmann, Fox Chapel

2005 — Christian Goetz, Burgettstown

2004 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland

2003 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland

2002 — Tim Moynihan, Franklin Regional

2001 — David Vallina, Burgettstown

2000 — David Valllina, Burgettstown

1999 — Scott Chisholm, North Hills

1998 — Nate Speer, Burrell

1997 — Tom Barnhart, Laurel Highlands

1996 — Andy Latowski, Baldwin

1995 — Russ Manski, Central Catholic

1994 — Andy Hay, North Catholic

1993 — Brian Tutich, Greensburg Central Catholic

1992 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch

1991 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch

1990 — Jeff Diehl, Butler

1989 — Kevin Shields, Mt. Lebanon

1988 — Perry DiNardo, Trinity

1987 — George Laskey, Geibel

1986 — Kevin Reisenweaver, Latrobe

1985 — Seth Pevarnik, Greensburg Central Catholic

1984 — Tony Brovety, Bentworth

1983 — Paul Balest, Greensburg Salem

1982 — Greg Klabon, Shenango

1981 — Kurt Beck, Upper St. Clair

1980 — Jim Watterson, Upper St. Clair

1979 — Bob Bradley, Hempfield

1978 — Steve Savor, Jr., Springdale

1977 — Ray Nelson, Ligonier

1976 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel

1975 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel

1974 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel

1973 — Scott Arthur, Moon

1972 — Dennis Osborne, Butler

1971 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny

1970 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny

1969 — Rich Foutz, Plum

1968 — Harry Hamilton, West Allegheny (fall season)

1968 — Jim Simons, Knoch (spring season)

1967 — Frank Garella, West Mifflin North

1966 — Sterret Watt, Northwestern

1965 — Rick Hrip, Butler

1964 — Charles Cullison, Baldwin

1963 — Scott Yard, Greensburg

1962 — Jim Lynch, Mt. Lebanon

1961 — Bob O’Block, Plum

1960 — Bob O’Block, Plum

1959 — George Mackanos, Penn Hills

1958 — Fred Maeder, Har-Brack

1957 — Jack Veroncy, Moon

1956 — Wally Samuels, Mt. Lebanon

1955 — Ken O’Gorman, Moon

1954 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood

1953 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood

1952 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood

1951 — Bill Gabel, Ambridge

1950 — Tom Cherok, Penn Hills

1949 — Rich McCarthy, West View

1948 — Bill Thompson, Sharon

1947 — Arnold Palmer, Latrobe

1946 — Arnold Palmer, Latrobe

1945 — Tom Denny, Greensburg Salem

