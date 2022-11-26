WPIAL Class 2A final by the numbers: Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 5:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Greg Smith celebrates a sack during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Beaver Falls on Friday at Acrisure Stadium.

Steel Valley 34, Beaver Falls 14

Beaver Falls 8-0-6-0 — 14

Steel Valley 20-0-7-7 — 34

How they scored

SV: Cruce Brookins 56 run (run failed)

BF: Trey Singleton 20 pass from Jaren Brickner (Da’ Sean Anderson pass from Brickner)

SV: Brookins 53 run (A.J. Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 53 interception return (Karstetter kick)

BF: Da’ talian Beauford 2 run (run failed)

SV: Brookins 5 run (Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 56 run (Karstetter kick)

Team statistics

BF … SV

First downs 12 … 8

Rushes-Yards 42-100 … 31-274

Passing yards 93 … 0

Passing Att-Comp-Int 22-8-2 … 2-0-0

Total offense Plays-yards 64-193 … 33-274

Punts (number-avg.) 3-43.7 … 6-26.3

Fumbles-lost 2-2 … 0-0

Penalties-yards 3-25 … 11-101

Possession time 28:22 … 19:38

Individual statistics

Rushing: BF: Jaren Brickner 18-53, Brixx Rawl 5-23, Da’ talian Beauford 3-7, Michael Blackshear 3-7; SV: Cruce Brookins 17-170, Donald Barksdale 10-86, JeSean Wright 4-18

Passing: BF: Brickner 8-21-93-2INT-1TD, Anderson 0-1-0-0-0; SV: Brookins 0-2-0-0-0

Receiving: BF: Trey Singleton 3-45, Isaiah Aeschbacher 1-23, Demetrius Taylor 1-12

A half dozen

Friday’s victory marked the sixth WPIAL championship in Steel Valley’s 52 seasons and the third in the past seven seasons, but it was the first at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium. The 1982 title was won at Mt. Lebanon Stadium, the 1988 and ’89 titles at Three Rivers Stadium and the ones in 2016 and ’18 at Robert Morris University’s Joe Walton Stadium.

The Ironmen’s only title game loss was against Washington in 2017 at Joe Walton Stadium.

Beaver Falls was searching for its sixth WPIAL title, but only three of the five were won on the field of play. The 1928 and ’60 titles were won by acclimation without a playoff. So, the Tigers are 3-6 in title games.

One for Ray

In his 34th year of coaching, Ray Braszo finally has a gold medal. The veteran coach is in his fourth season at Steel Valley after 30 at West Mifflin. Braszo’s career record after Friday’s win is 218-137-3.

Cruce control

Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins added 170 rushing yards to his 2022 totals. He now has 1,624 yards on the season and 34 touchdowns. Brookins’ passing yardage remained stagnant at 711. The senior tried just two passes, both incomplete. Brookins is headed for Kent State.

Brotherly hold

The question at Steel Valley is … did Donald Barksdale scratch brother Da’ Ron off his Christmas list?

In the fourth period, Donald got loose for a 51-yard touchdown run. The play, however, was called back due to a holding call by brother Da’Ron. Da’Ron tried to atone for his error on Carlos Scott’s punt late in the game, trying to brush the ball deeper into Beaver Falls territory, but the punt died on the Tigers 46.

It didn’t matter since Gregory Smith, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle, batted down a Da’Sean Anderson pass on fourth down to give the Ironmen possession at their 49.

Donald’s 56-yard run with 3:06 left in the game iced the game for Steel Valley with 3:06 to go, and here’s hoping the Barksdale household enjoys the dual gold medals.

Checking out

Jaren Brickner’s outstanding career at Beaver Falls came to a close with Friday’s loss. Brickner had over 5,000 career yards, 1,268 this season with 16 touchdowns.

Up next

The six-time WPIAL champs will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Westinghouse and Farrell. If the ‘House wins, it would be a rare situation where the opponents in a PIAA semifinals game would be only seven miles apart.

