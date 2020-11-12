WPIAL Class 2A football championship breakdown: Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox
Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 11:03 PM
WPIAL Class 2A football championship
No. 1 Beaver Falls vs. No. 3 Sto-Rox
5 p.m. Saturday, North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium
On the air: TribHSSN.triblive.com
Winner plays: Either District 10 champion Wilmington (9-0) or District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge (7-2) in the PIAA semifinals, Nov. 20-21.
WPIAL titles: Beaver Falls 4 (1928, ’60, ’84, 2016), Sto-Rox 2 (1966, ’87)
Beaver Falls (9-0)
Player to watch: Josh Hough
Senior, 6-3, 230, RB/DE
The Syracuse recruit is the WPIAL’s leading rusher. He’s bigger than most running backs but averages 18 yards per carry, a testament to his speed and quickness.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Jaren Brickner, 35-91, 862 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs
Rushing: Josh Hough, 100-1,816 yards, 26 TDs
Receiving: Trey Singleton, 11-394 yards, 3 TDs
How they got here: No. 1 seed Beaver Falls defeated No. 8 Western Beaver, 42-14, in the quarterfinals; No. 4 Apollo-Ridge, 50-27, in the semifinals
Probable starting lineup
Coach: Nick Nardone
Offense
LT, 77, Nathanael Harris, 6-3, 240, sr.
(or) LT, 76, Kamari Mathews, 6-3, 270, fr.
LG, 60, Mitchell Myers, 6-2, 230, sr.
C, 71, Connor Paolucci, 6-0, 290, so.
RG, 63, Sy’Mauri McCoy, 6-2, 215, fr.
RT, 52, Anthony Cousar, 6-3, 205, jr.
TE, 8, Tyler Cain, 6-2, 210 jr.
TE/WR, 9, Quadir Thomas, 6-2, 180, so.
WR, 2, Trey Singleton, 5-11, 220, so.
WR, 3, Mekhi Clark, 6-0, 165, jr.
QB, 11, Jaren Brickner, 5-10, 165, so.
RB, 10, Josh Hough, 6-3, 230, sr.
(or) RB, 1, Shileak Livingston, 5-11, 220, sr.
FB, 4, Tyler Jones, 5-9, 185, sr.
Defense
DT, 76, Kamari Mathews, 6-3, 270, fr.
DT, 77, Nathanael Harris, 6-3, 240, sr.
DE, 60, Mitchell Myers, 6-2, 230, sr.
DE, 10, Josh Hough, 6-3, 230, sr.
LB, 4, Tyler Jones, 5-9, 185, sr.
LB, 1, Shileak Livingston, 5-11, 220, sr.
LB, 8, Tyler Cain, 6-2, 210 jr.
CB, 9, Quadir Thomas, 6-2, 180, so.
CB, 2, Trey Singleton, 5-11, 220, so.
S, 3, Mekhi Clark, 6-0, 165, jr.
S, 25, Da’Sean Anderson, 5-9, 145, fr.
Special teams
K, 8, Tyler Cain, 6-2, 210, jr.
P, 1, Shileak Livingston, 5-9, 145, so.
LS, 60, Mitchell Myers, 6-2, 230, sr.
Notable: Beaver Falls is a newcomer to Class 2A this season after four years in Class 3A … coach Nick Nardone was an assistant on Ryan Matsook’s staff when the Tigers won WPIAL and PIAA titles in 2016 … the offense averages 45.7 points per game, best in WPIAL Class 2A. The defense allows 18.3 ppg.
Sto-Rox (8-1)
Player to watch: Josh Jenkins
Sophomore, 6-2, 165, QB/WR
Jenkins’ coach compares him to former Steelers quarterback/wide receiver Kordell Stewart. The sophomore splits time behind center with junior Austin Jones (769 passing yards).
Statistical leaders
Passing: Josh Jenkins, 68-108, 1,250 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs
Rushing: Zay Davis, 81-569 yards, 8 TDs
Receiving: Jaymont Green-Miller, 32-692 yards, 11 TDs
How they got here: No. 3 seed Sto-Rox defeated No. 6 Laurel, 21-20, in the quarterfinals; No. 7 Serra Catholic, 49-38, in the semifinals.
Probable starting lineup
Coach: LaRoi Johnson
Offense
LT, 69, Zyhaire Young, 5-11, 270, jr.
LG, 51, Mike Durrett, 6-0, 260, jr.
C, 52, Alfred Throop, 5-10, 255, jr.
RG, 70, Matt Carswell, 5-7, 245, so.
RT, 55, Amari Harper, 6-1, 230, fr.
TE, 24, Diontae Givens, 6-0, 220, sr.
WR, 16, Terry Booth, 5-9, 160, so.
WR, 2, Jaymont Green-Miller, 5-9, 160, so.
WR, 6, Drevon Miller-Ross, 5-11, 165, so.
WR, 14, Deigo Ellis, 5-9, 165, so.
QB, 5, Josh Jenkins, 6-2, 165, so.
(or) QB, 11, Austin Jones, 5-11, 165, jr.
Defense
DE, 10, Damontay Smith, 6-0, 210, so.
DT, 51, Mike Durrett, 6-0, 260, jr.
DT, 72, Andre Porter, 5-10, 255, sr.
DE, 55, Amari Harper, 6-1, 230, fr.
OLB, 26, Emir Short, 5-8, 168, so.
MLB, 24, Diontae Givens, 6-0, 220, sr.
OLB, 8, Taemar Hall, 5-10, 175, jr.
CB, 2, Jaymont Green-Miller, 5-9, 160, so.
CB, 19, Will Fuller, 5-9, 155, jr.
CB, 14, Deigo Ellis, 5-9, 165, so.
S, 6, Drevon Miller-Ross, 5-11, 165, so.
S, 16, Terry Booth, 5-9, 160, so.
Special teams
K/P, 20, Adam Devine, 5-9, 160, so.
LS, 52, Alfred Throop, 5-10, 255, jr.
Notable: Sto-Rox was the WPIAL Class A runner-up last season. The team also was the WPIAL runner-up in 2003, ’11, ’12 and ’13 … The Vikings are undefeated on the field this season. Their only loss was a forfeit in Week 1 … senior LB/TE Diontae Givens is a Duquesne recruit … the offense averages 40 points per game. The defense allows 22.
