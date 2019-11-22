WPIAL Class 2A football finals primer: Washington vs. Avonworth

By:

Friday, November 22, 2019 | 3:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth quarterback Park Penrod eludes Riverside’s Kaysen Conver during their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at West Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller eludes Riverside’s Calvin Hughes during their WPIAL Class AA semifinal Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at West Allegheny High School. Previous Next

WPIAL Class 2A championship

No. 1 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 2 Avonworth (13-0)

Noon Saturday at Norwin Knights Stadium

On the air: TribHSSN.triblive.com; 95.3 FM

Coaches: Mike Bosnic, Washington; Duke Johncour, Avonworth

Winner plays: Winner of District 10 champion Wilmington (11-0)/District 9 champion Ridgway-Johnsonburg (11-1) in the PIAA semifinals Nov. 29-30.

WPIAL titles: Washington 7 (1917, ‘20, ‘23, ‘26, ‘93, 2001, ‘17); Avonworth 1 (1959)

Washington

Player to watch

Zack Swartz

Senior, 6-2, 195, QB/S

Swartz has thrown for more than 6,000 career yards and run for more than 2,000. Only Pine-Richland’s Phil Jurkovec and Sto-Rox’s Lenny Williams previously accomplished the feat.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Zack Swartz, 105-161, 1,820 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs

Rushing: Swartz, 126-1,031 yards, 26 TDs; Zahmere Robinson, 74-817 yards, 19 TDs

Receiving: Robinson, 39-670 yards, 19 TDs; Caleb Jackson, 30-565 yards, 7 TDs

How they got here

Regular season

48 at Laurel Highlands 21

42 Charleroi 14

58 at Summit Academy 16

44 at Brownsville 7

46 California 20

64 Frazier 7

45 at Carmichaels 0

56 Beth-Center 14

44 at Southmoreland 16

36 at McGuffey 14

WPIAL playoffs

21 Shady Side Academy 7

28 Freedom 0

20 Brentwood 14

Probable starting lineup

Offense

QB, 6, Zach Swartz, 6-2, 195, Sr.

RB, 9, Tayshawn Levy, 5-11, 175, So.

RB, 10, Isaiah Edwards, 6-1, 240, Sr.

FB, 44, Shaliek Cox, 5-9, 175, Jr.

WR, 1, Zahmere Robinson, 6-0, 175, Sr.

WR, 2, Caleb Jackson, 5-11, 160, Sr.

LT, 58, Cameron Carter-Green, 5-11, 270, So.

LG, 72, Steve Patterson, 6-0, 220, Jr.

C, 54, Gerald Comedy, 6-3, 295, Sr.

RG, 77, Zakhi Marshall, 6-0, 295, Sr.

RT, 56, Chase Mitchell, 6-5, 321, Sr.

K, 19, Jorden Rivera, 6-1, 165, Sr.

Defense

DL, 54, Gerald Comedy, 6-3, 295, Sr.

DL, 56, Chase Mitchell, 6-5, 321, Sr.

DL, 77, Zakhi Marshall, 6-0, 295, Sr.

DL, 88, Martez Thomas, 6-2, 210, Sr.

LB, 10, Isaiah Edwards, 6-1, 240, Sr.

LB, 24, Amari Miller, 5-10, 215, Sr.

LB, 25, Michael Allen, 6-1, 210, Sr.

DB, 1, Zahmere Robinson, 6-0, 175, Sr.

S, 26, Brandon Patterson, 6-2, 171, So.

S, 5, Chance Cohen, 6-1, 160, Sr.

DB, 2, Caleb Jackson, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Avonworth

Player to watch

Jax Miller

Senior, 6-1, 183, RB/LB

Miller has run for nearly 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns in leading the Lopes to the WPIAL championship game.

Statistical leaders

Passing: Park Penrod, 122-218, 1,851 yards, 27 TDs, 7 INTs

Rushing: Jax Miller, 232-1,939 yards, 27 TDs; Ian Syam, 74-627 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kyros Thorpe, 23-506 yards, 12 TDs; Theo Newhouse, 22-405 yards, 8 TDs

How they got here

Regular season

21 Neshannock 7

47 Valley 14

38 at Steel Valley 0

24 at New Brighton 13

42 Apollo-Ridge 14

53 Summit Academy 22

35 at Seton LaSalle 7

35 at East Allegheny 7

34 McGuffey 20

35 at Shady Side Academy 7

WPIAL playoffs

41 Southmoreland 0

38 New Brighton 13

41 Riverside 14

Probable starting lineup

Offense

QB, 11, Park Penrod 6-3, 181, Sr.

RB, 4, Jax Miller 6-1, 183, Sr.

FB, 2, Jordan Rapp 6-1, 198, Sr.

WR, 7, Theo Newhouse 6-2, 177, Sr.

WR, 24, Ethan Syam 5-7, 162, Sr.

TE, 16, Trevor Faulkner 6-5, 216, Jr.

C, 72, Ryan Paskiewicz 6-2, 287, Sr.

OT, 74, Kevin Felter 6-3, 305, So.

OT, 54, Joshua Elm 6-5, 268, Sr.

OG, 68, Steve Ezar, 6-0, 195, Jr.

OG, 58, Adam McKinney 6-1, 195, Sr.

K, 67, Tyler Bryan, 5-11, 140, Sr.

Defense

DT, 54, Joshua Elm 6-5, 268, Sr.

DT, 74, Kevin Felter 6-3, 305, So.

DE, 16, Trevor Faulkner 6-5, 216, Jr.

LB, 5, Drew Harper 6-0, 185, Jr.

LB, 4, Jax Miller 6-1, 183, Sr.

LB, 3, Jacob Horigan 6-1, 188, Sr.

LB, 2, Jordan Rapp 6-1, 198, Sr.

CB, 1, Ian Syam, 5-7, 145, So.

CB, 27, Andrew Tedesco 5-8, 156, Sr.

S, 24, Ethan Syam 5-7, 162, Sr.

S, Theo Newhouse 6-2, 177, Sr.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Avonworth, Washington