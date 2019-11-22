WPIAL Class 2A football finals primer: Washington vs. Avonworth
Friday, November 22, 2019 | 3:27 PM
WPIAL Class 2A championship
No. 1 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 2 Avonworth (13-0)
Noon Saturday at Norwin Knights Stadium
On the air: TribHSSN.triblive.com; 95.3 FM
Coaches: Mike Bosnic, Washington; Duke Johncour, Avonworth
Winner plays: Winner of District 10 champion Wilmington (11-0)/District 9 champion Ridgway-Johnsonburg (11-1) in the PIAA semifinals Nov. 29-30.
WPIAL titles: Washington 7 (1917, ‘20, ‘23, ‘26, ‘93, 2001, ‘17); Avonworth 1 (1959)
Washington
Player to watch
Zack Swartz
Senior, 6-2, 195, QB/S
Swartz has thrown for more than 6,000 career yards and run for more than 2,000. Only Pine-Richland’s Phil Jurkovec and Sto-Rox’s Lenny Williams previously accomplished the feat.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Zack Swartz, 105-161, 1,820 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs
Rushing: Swartz, 126-1,031 yards, 26 TDs; Zahmere Robinson, 74-817 yards, 19 TDs
Receiving: Robinson, 39-670 yards, 19 TDs; Caleb Jackson, 30-565 yards, 7 TDs
How they got here
Regular season
48 at Laurel Highlands 21
42 Charleroi 14
58 at Summit Academy 16
44 at Brownsville 7
46 California 20
64 Frazier 7
45 at Carmichaels 0
56 Beth-Center 14
44 at Southmoreland 16
36 at McGuffey 14
WPIAL playoffs
21 Shady Side Academy 7
28 Freedom 0
20 Brentwood 14
Probable starting lineup
Offense
QB, 6, Zach Swartz, 6-2, 195, Sr.
RB, 9, Tayshawn Levy, 5-11, 175, So.
RB, 10, Isaiah Edwards, 6-1, 240, Sr.
FB, 44, Shaliek Cox, 5-9, 175, Jr.
WR, 1, Zahmere Robinson, 6-0, 175, Sr.
WR, 2, Caleb Jackson, 5-11, 160, Sr.
LT, 58, Cameron Carter-Green, 5-11, 270, So.
LG, 72, Steve Patterson, 6-0, 220, Jr.
C, 54, Gerald Comedy, 6-3, 295, Sr.
RG, 77, Zakhi Marshall, 6-0, 295, Sr.
RT, 56, Chase Mitchell, 6-5, 321, Sr.
K, 19, Jorden Rivera, 6-1, 165, Sr.
Defense
DL, 54, Gerald Comedy, 6-3, 295, Sr.
DL, 56, Chase Mitchell, 6-5, 321, Sr.
DL, 77, Zakhi Marshall, 6-0, 295, Sr.
DL, 88, Martez Thomas, 6-2, 210, Sr.
LB, 10, Isaiah Edwards, 6-1, 240, Sr.
LB, 24, Amari Miller, 5-10, 215, Sr.
LB, 25, Michael Allen, 6-1, 210, Sr.
DB, 1, Zahmere Robinson, 6-0, 175, Sr.
S, 26, Brandon Patterson, 6-2, 171, So.
S, 5, Chance Cohen, 6-1, 160, Sr.
DB, 2, Caleb Jackson, 5-11, 160, Sr.
Avonworth
Player to watch
Jax Miller
Senior, 6-1, 183, RB/LB
Miller has run for nearly 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns in leading the Lopes to the WPIAL championship game.
Statistical leaders
Passing: Park Penrod, 122-218, 1,851 yards, 27 TDs, 7 INTs
Rushing: Jax Miller, 232-1,939 yards, 27 TDs; Ian Syam, 74-627 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: Kyros Thorpe, 23-506 yards, 12 TDs; Theo Newhouse, 22-405 yards, 8 TDs
How they got here
Regular season
21 Neshannock 7
47 Valley 14
38 at Steel Valley 0
24 at New Brighton 13
42 Apollo-Ridge 14
53 Summit Academy 22
35 at Seton LaSalle 7
35 at East Allegheny 7
34 McGuffey 20
35 at Shady Side Academy 7
WPIAL playoffs
41 Southmoreland 0
38 New Brighton 13
41 Riverside 14
Probable starting lineup
Offense
QB, 11, Park Penrod 6-3, 181, Sr.
RB, 4, Jax Miller 6-1, 183, Sr.
FB, 2, Jordan Rapp 6-1, 198, Sr.
WR, 7, Theo Newhouse 6-2, 177, Sr.
WR, 24, Ethan Syam 5-7, 162, Sr.
TE, 16, Trevor Faulkner 6-5, 216, Jr.
C, 72, Ryan Paskiewicz 6-2, 287, Sr.
OT, 74, Kevin Felter 6-3, 305, So.
OT, 54, Joshua Elm 6-5, 268, Sr.
OG, 68, Steve Ezar, 6-0, 195, Jr.
OG, 58, Adam McKinney 6-1, 195, Sr.
K, 67, Tyler Bryan, 5-11, 140, Sr.
Defense
DT, 54, Joshua Elm 6-5, 268, Sr.
DT, 74, Kevin Felter 6-3, 305, So.
DE, 16, Trevor Faulkner 6-5, 216, Jr.
LB, 5, Drew Harper 6-0, 185, Jr.
LB, 4, Jax Miller 6-1, 183, Sr.
LB, 3, Jacob Horigan 6-1, 188, Sr.
LB, 2, Jordan Rapp 6-1, 198, Sr.
CB, 1, Ian Syam, 5-7, 145, So.
CB, 27, Andrew Tedesco 5-8, 156, Sr.
S, 24, Ethan Syam 5-7, 162, Sr.
S, Theo Newhouse 6-2, 177, Sr.
