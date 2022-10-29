WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls locks up MAC title

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls quarterback Jaren Brickner works out on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Beaver Falls.

Jaren Brickner threw for 100 yards and ran for three touchdowns as No. 2 Beaver Falls scored a 44-8 win over Western Beaver (7-3, 4-3) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Trey Singleton added two rushing touchdowns for Beaver Falls (9-1, 7-0).

Freedom 51, New Brighton 6 — Damian Grunnagle rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead Freedom (3-7, 2-5) to the Midwestern Athletic Conference win over New Brighton (0-10, 0-7).

Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12 — Jonny Huff ran for 285 yards and six touchdowns to lead No. 4 Neshannock (9-1, 6-1) to the Midwestern Athletic Conference win at Mohawk (4-4, 4-3).

Riverside 28, Ellwood City 0 — Sam Hughes threw for 228 yards and one touchdown as Riverside (5-4, 4-3) beat Ellwood City (2-8, 1-6) in the Midwestern Athletic Conference. Brady Newman caught four passes for 110 yards in the win.

Ligonier Valley 51, Derry 7 — Haden Sierocky ran for two touchdowns and added a TD catch to lead Ligonier Valley (7-3, 5-2) to a Class 2A Allegheny Conference victory. Sierocky scored on runs of 55 and 9 yards and a 20-yard scoring pass. John Jablunovsky had TD runs of 50 and 63 yards for the Rams. Nate Gray had a touchdown catch for Derry (0-10, 0-7).

Yough 15, Imani Christian 12 — The Cougars (3-7, 2-5) played spoiler in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference, making sure Imani Christian (4-6, 2-5) wouldn’t end up in a tie for the fifth and final playoff spot. Yough rallied from a 12-0 halftime deficit.

Charleroi 37, Waynesburg Central 31 — Gianni Pellegrini ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for a 28-yard score as Charleroi (2-7, 1-5) beat Waynesburg Central (0-10, 0-6) in the Century Conference.

Keystone Oaks 35, Brentwood 0 — In the Century Conference, Shawn Reick ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns as Keystone Oaks (8-2, 5-1) shut out Brentwood (3-7, 2-4). Clinton Robinson added 108 rushing yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks, which outgained Brentwood, 341 yards to 31 yards.

McGuffey 43, Washington 24 — Dylan Droboj, Ethan Dietrich and Philip McCuen rushed for fourth quarter touchdowns as McGuffey (7-3, 4-2) pulled away with the Century Conference win at Washington (6-4, 3-3). Washington led by two early in the fourth quarter.

