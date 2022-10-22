WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Nick Curci’s 338 yards, 5 TDs lift Apollo-Ridge to OT upset win

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge’s Nick Curci is tackled by Ligonier Valley’s Nick Lonas and Mason Mohnkern Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Apollo-Ridge’s Owens Field.

Nick Curci ran for 338 yards and scored his fifth touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run in overtime as Apollo-Ridge scored a 43-36 upset over No. 3 Serra Catholic (7-2, 5-1) in an Class 2A Allegheny Conference matchup Friday night.

Jake Mull also caught a 49-yard TD pass from Gage Johnston for the Vikings (5-4, 3-3).

Elijah Ward threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for Serra Catholic.

Burrell 30, Derry 8 — Devin Beattie ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns to lead Burrell (6-3, 3-3) to the Allegheny Conference win over Derry (0-9, 0-6). Chase Fenner and Mason Jones also ran for touchdowns, and Ryan Croushore added a 26-yard field goal for the Bucs. Damari Robinson scored on a 7-yard pass from Blake Revoir for Derry.

Ligonier Valley 42, Imani Christian 7 — Ligonier Valley (6-3, 4-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a Class 2A Allegheny Conference victory over Imani Christian (4-5, 2-4). The Rams are alone in third place in the conference.

Steel Valley 56, Yough 7 — Cruce Brookins threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two TDs to lead top-ranked Steel Valley (8-0, 6-0) over Yough (2-7, 1-5) in Allegheny Conference play. Da’Ron Barksdale added 106 rushing yards and a touchdown for Steel Valley. Gavin Roebuck scored on a fumble recovery for Yough.

Brentwood 34, Charleroi 14 — Cedric Davis threw for 109 yards and a touchdown as Brentwood (3-6, 2-3) beat Charleroi (1-7, 0-5) in Century Conference play. Jackson Keranko tossed for 133 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Keystone Oaks 35, Washington 21 — In the Century Conference, Shawn Reick ran for 194 yards and three touchdowns as Keystone Oaks (7-2, 4-1) clinched a spot in the playoffs by defeating Washington (6-3, 3-2). Logan Carlisle threw for 192 yards and a touchdown for Washington.

Sto-Rox 50, Waynesburg Central 7 — No. 4 Sto-Rox (6-2, 6-0) defeated Waynesburg Central (0-9, 0-5) in Century Conference play.

Beaver Falls 28, Freedom 8 — In the Midwestern Athletic Conference, Brixx Rawl rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown as No. 2 Beaver Falls (8-1, 6-0) defeated Freedom (2-7, 1-5). Jaren Brickner threw for 136 yards and a 61-yard touchdown to Trey Singleton, who had five receptions for 108 yards.

Neshannock 40, Ellwood City 21 — Nonny Huff threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 152 yards and three TDs to lead No. 5 Neshannock (8-1, 5-1) to the Midwestern Athletic Conference win against Ellwood City (2-7, 1-5). Elijah Palmer-McCaine ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns for Ellwood City.

Riverside 52, New Brighton 7 — In the Midwestern Athletic Conference, Riverside (4-4, 3-3) claimed a playoff spot with its win over New Brighton (0-9, 0-6).

McGuffey 28, South Park 6 — Philip McCuen threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 135 yards and a TD to lead Class 2A McGuffey (6-3) to the win against Class 3A South Park (4-5).

